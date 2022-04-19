ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Mike Pence coming to Iowa this weekend

By John Murphy
WHO 13
WHO 13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ugd1Z_0fDpVgW300

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – Former Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Siouxland for Iowa Republican party’s 4th District Convention.

Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) announced Tuesday that he and former Vice President Mike Pence will serve breakfast to convention delegates at Iowa’s 4th District Convention on Saturday, April 23 in Carroll from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The 4th District Convention begins at 10 a.m. at Carroll High School.

Biden has told Obama he’s running again

“We are excited to welcome Vice President Pence back to Northwest Iowa for the 4th District Convention,” said Feenstra. “As he likes to say: He’s a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican – in that order. Those values represent the fabric of the folks of the 4th District, and I am eager to host him in Carroll to advance our conservative vision for Iowa and America.”

Pence commended Feenstra, saying he has ” been a champion for Iowa, his district, and the conservative movement.”

“I look forward to joining Randy and meeting Republican delegates in the 4th District to discuss our shared conservative values and vision for Iowa’s future,” Pence said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting suspect is father of victim’s child

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Court records indicate that a suspect charged in a deadly Iowa nightclub shooting is the father of one homicide victim’s child and once worked at the nightclub. Timothy Rush, 32, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the shooting death of 35-year-old Nicole Owens and the critical […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

2 teens seriously injured in crash near Lincoln High School

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two teenagers walking down a busy Des Moines street were seriously injured when a car crashed into them Friday afternoon. The crash happened on SW 9th Street near Lincoln High School at about 3:30 p.m., just minutes after school let out. Des Moines Police say the crash happened when a driver […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hull, IA
Sports
State
Iowa State
City
Carroll, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Government
Hull, IA
Government
City
Hull, IA
Fox News

The Biden gig is up

As Joe Biden’s presidential approval numbers continue to slip, it is reasonable to ask at what point is the Biden administration politically unsalvageable. The clear evidence is that the Biden policies are not working well for most, including for Biden voters. A trend of buyer’s remorse is developing among young, independent, women (you don’t have to be a biologist to read poll numbers either), and minority voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Warren says Democrats should go all-in against corruption to win in November and calls on Pelosi to do more

US Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote an op-ed in The New York Times arguing that Democrats should go all-in on opposing corruption in politics to avoid an electoral disaster in the November midterm elections. Ms Warren warned that Democrats are walking into a historic defeat, which many of her colleagues in the party fret will hapen. “To put it bluntly: if we fail to use the months remaining before the elections to deliver on more of our agenda, Democrats are headed toward big losses in the midterms,” she said. The Massachusetts Democrat specifically said that Democrats should finalise their social...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WHO 13

Blowing snow blamed for fatal crash Monday in Sac County

SAC COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol says a driver was killed after she lost control on a slushy portion of a rural highway on Monday. It happened at 10:22 a.m. on Iowa 39, just south of Odebolt. According to an online crash report, 54-year-old Jan Gentry of Shawnee, Kansas lost control of her […]
SAC COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Randy Feenstra
WHO 13

Police say Waukee couple overdosed on heroin with infant in vehicle

DES MOINES, Iowa — A growing trend is becoming disturbingly normal for police. “It’s scary but it is nothing new. We’ve been hearing that over time across the nation people are lacing heroin and other narcotics with fentanyl,” said Des Moines Police Department Sergeant Paul Parizek. The lengths police say that Waukee couple Jake Stratton […]
WAUKEE, IA
NBC News

Trump-backed House candidate removed from ballot by Tenn. Republicans

The Tennessee Republican Party voted Tuesday to remove former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus and two other people from the August primary ballot in the state's 5th Congressional District. The vote marked the culmination of months of effort by both GOP legislators and activists to boot Ortagus because she had...
TENNESSEE STATE
WHO 13

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden opening two new gardens

DES MOINES – The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden is planning to open two new gardens this upcoming Memorial Day. The gardens will focus on native Iowa plant life. One garden will be named the Founders Garden and will contain dry meadow plant life like prairie grasses and wildflowers. The other garden will be named […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vice President Pence#Conservative Movement#Kcau#Siouxland#Republican#District Convention#Carroll High School#Christian#Nexstar Media Inc
WHO 13

Iowa QB Petras fighting for job after offense underperforms

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — When a team is coming off a season in which it had one of the worst offenses in the nation, all options are open to fix it. For Iowa, that means opening the competition at quarterback. The battle this spring is between veteran starter Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla. Petras, […]
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WHO 13

Iowa State moving students at football games

Here’s the email Iowa State Athletics Director Jamie Pollard sent to students. You can visually see the changes, and the reason, in the video story. “Dear Cyclone students, As the Iowa State football team continues to create personal memories for our fans through victories at Jack Trice Stadium, it has become more common for fans […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy