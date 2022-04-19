John Lawrence Horbach

Lawrence W. Gronewold, 83, of Beatrice, passed away Friday evening, March 25, 2022. He was born on April 11, 1938, at Beatrice to Willie W. and Esther I. Schuster Gronewold. Lawrence was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. He attended Filley High School but left early to farm with his father when his older brothers left for military service. He served in the National Guard in Company C and the headquarters for eight years. On September 25, 1960, he married Shirley G. Wolken at Zion Lutheran Church. They were blessed with two children, Patty and Larry. They lived and farmed the homeplace northeast of Beatrice all their married life. He was a life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell where he sang in the youth and men’s choir since the age of 16, served two terms on church council, numerous church committees and the parish board, served as Sunday School Superintendent and was a Luther League sponsor. He served as a volunteer on the Pickrell Rural Fire Department, Cattleman’s Association, and the NRD Board. He was a Dekalb Seed Dealer for over 15 years where he received numerous awards and recognition. He placed at the top for several years in the national sorghum yield contest. He also won numerous awards for his conservation work. He very much loved each and everyone of his little white puppies and Westie is missing him dearly.

