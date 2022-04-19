ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owings Mills, MD

Koons Kia to return $1M to consumers in settlement with Md. AG Frosh

By Will Vitka
WTOP
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe owners of Koons Kia, in Owings Mills, will return an estimated $1 million to consumers in a settlement with Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh over allegations of hidden fees. In addition to hidden fees,...

wtop.com

Comments / 3

Related
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Cars
City
Owings Mills, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Frosh
BGR.com

Stimulus checks 2022: Deadline to apply for monthly $1,000 payments is next week

As we’ve pointed out on numerous occasions now, the federal government has more or less gotten out of the stimulus check game. Whereas it sent out tens of billions of dollars worth of them last year, now states and cities are stepping up to offer their own versions this year. That’s sometimes done via straight-up stimulus checks. But they can also take the form of guaranteed income payments. As well as gas rebates, even, in light of the high prices at the pump these days.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BGR.com

New popcorn recall: Check your pantry for this popular snack

Popcorn recalls might sound unusual, but they do happen, usually when the snack contains undeclared allergens that can trigger a potentially life-threatening condition. That’s the case with the Snak King popcorn recall from earlier this week. Some of the O Organics popcorn lots contain milk, which doesn’t appear on the packaging. People who suffer from milk allergies or are sensitive to milk should not consume the product, as it can potentially lead to significant adverse effects.
FOOD SAFETY
The US Sun

Changes coming to US stamps – what to expect come July

THE price of Forever Stamps could be increased by two cents later this year. The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced in early April that it has filed a notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) proposing a price change on the Forever Stamp. If passed, the price of a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Protection#Vehicles#Ag
MyChesCo

$102 Million in Refunds Available for Consumers Harmed by Fake Government Website Scams

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission’s recent trial win against On Point Global has made $102 million in refunds available to consumers who were harmed by a wide-ranging scheme that led them to pay money or hand over personal information to fake government websites. Consumers who were harmed must apply for redress payments by July 5, 2022.Consumers who were deceived by a wide-ranging scheme into handing over money or personal information in exchange for bogus advice on how to apply for government benefits can apply for redress payments as a result of a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit, but must do so by July 5, 2022.
CELL PHONES
WKRC

Stimulus checks for inflation: Here are the states planning to send money to residents

UNDATED (WKRC) - With inflation rates the highest they've been in four decades, some states are planning to soften the economic blow by sending tax rebate checks to residents. While the pandemic helped create a devastating labor shortage, many workers are starting to regain their jobs, leading to an income tax increase, and thriving retail sales are leading to a sales tax increase, as well.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy