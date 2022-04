A reality star stunner is back booed up with her man despite putting their relationship through the wringer on a dating experiment show. In case you've been under a rock, Netflix's The Ultimatum" sent social media into a tizzy after debuting on April 6. People have been streaming the Kinetic Content produced show and peering through their fingers as they watch six couples at a crossroads put their bond to the ultimate test. All of the couples have to make a choice as one of the partners wants to get married but the other isn’t so sure. With that, they agree to briefly break up and date people from the other couples before choosing a new partner to move in and embark on a three-week “trial marriage” with. Following that they move in with their original partner and embark on the same three-week trial marriage journey. Finally, on the Nick and Vanessa Lachey hosted program that's rife with tears, hot hookups, baeships and yes, betrayal, each couple chooses if they want to commit to marriage or move on — whether alone or with someone new.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO