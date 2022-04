This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Gale Waites, who volunteers at Merit Health River Region. The Merit Health River Region volunteer program, also known as Merit Health River Region Auxiliary, allows members to assist in various departments and aid those who are in need. Currently, the auxiliary members have been able to continue their help by working in the gift shop. Waites is a retired school librarian and in 2013, she was the recipient of the Auxiliary’s Volunteer of the Year.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO