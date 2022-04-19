ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Amtrak statement on masks

By Makea Luzader
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(WDVM) — After a federal judge struck down federal mask mandates for planes and other travel, Amtrak delivered a...

Daily Voice

TSA Drops Mask Mandate For Planes, Public Transit... For Now

Face masks will no longer be enforced on airplanes and other modes of public transport after a federal judge ruled the order unconstitutional Monday, April 18. The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a 59-page decision that the CDC overstepped its authority by enforcing the 14-month directive.
U.S. POLITICS
VTDigger

Amtrak service should be subsidized

I’d love to use Amtrak on a regular basis, but it seems that it’s much more expensive and the time schedules aren’t always compatible with convenience. I’d read previously that the train would leave Rutland for Burlington in the morning, but not return until very late. I once took the train — and loved it — to Syracuse. However, the return involved a four-hour layover in Schenectady. I made it a one-way trip and rode back in my daughter’s car.
BURLINGTON, VT
Travel + Leisure

Amtrak Will No Longer Require Masks for Passengers and Employees

Amtrak will no longer require masks to be worn on board its trains as the COVID-19 mask mandate will no longer be enforced by the Transportation Security Administration. "While Amtrak passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while on board trains or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19," the statement read. "Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so."
FOXBusiness

COVID mask mandate: Uber, Amtrak, airlines dropping requirements for customers and employees

Companies have lifted COVID-19-related restrictions following a federal judge's decision to strike down the national mask mandate. Airlines and airports eagerly dropped the mask restrictions on Monday after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it wouldn't enforce the January 2021 order that applied to airplanes, airports, taxis and other mass transit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Uber drops mask mandate for riders and drivers

Uber's mask requirement is officially no more. The rideshare company has announced it will no longer require masks for riders or drivers as of April 19. It noted, though, that the CDC still recommends those who have "certain personal risk factors" or live in areas with high COVID-19 transmission levels wear a mask.
TRAFFIC
Health
Public Health
WDBO

Flyers, subway riders shed masks: 'Feel free to burn them'

A pilot declared over the loudspeaker on a cross-country Delta Air Lines flight that passengers were no longer required to wear masks, eliciting cheers from the cabin and prompting some on board to immediately toss their face coverings onto their seats. "Feel free to burn them at will," a train...
TRAFFIC
The Verge

Judge says masks can’t be required on planes and trains

A federal judge said Monday that the Biden administration could not require masks be worn on airplanes and public transportation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not have the authority to introduce a mask mandate and did not follow the proper rules to implement a mandate, US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in the ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WAPT

Rossen Reports: Get a discount on this Amtrak travel pass

If you're planning your next vacation and airfare prices are just too high, why not ride the rails?. Amtrak is announcing a sale on its "USA Rail Pass." The pass lets you take 10 rides over 30 days to any of Amtrak’s 500 destinations. The cost of the pass is $100 off, so it's on sale for $399. That makes each ride less than $40.
TRAFFIC
CBS New York

Reaction split to end of mask mandate on planes, mass transit

NEW YORK -- A federal judge on Monday struck down a national mask mandate on planes and mass transit.The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce face coverings in airports and on planes.At least four major airlines -- Delta, United, Southwest and Alaska Airlines -- announced they no longer require masks, CBS2's Dick Brennan reported.READ MORE: TSA won't enforce transit mask mandate for now after judge voids itThe mask mandate has led to tensions, even brawls on airlines, but now the TSA says it will not enforce it.People celebrating the end of the mandate. Applause greeted the announcement on a Delta...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Confusion as US’s ‘trains and planes’ mask mandate overturned

Confusion reigns in the US when it comes to mask-wearing on transport services, after a federal judge overturned the mandate that said face coverings must be worn by travellers.The US mask mandate, which required passengers on public transport, on planes and at airports to wear a mask, had been in place since January 2021. Due to expire on 18 April 2022, it was extended again until 3 May by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to give more time to study the BA.2 omicron coronavirus variant.But on Monday, US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, Florida,...
U.S. POLITICS

