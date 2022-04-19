Amtrak statement on masks

I’d love to use Amtrak on a regular basis, but it seems that it’s much more expensive and the time schedules aren’t always compatible with convenience. I’d read previously that the train would leave Rutland for Burlington in the morning, but not return until very late. I once took the train — and loved it — to Syracuse. However, the return involved a four-hour layover in Schenectady. I made it a one-way trip and rode back in my daughter’s car.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 28 DAYS AGO