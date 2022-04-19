Amtrak statement on masks

Confusion reigns in the US when it comes to mask-wearing on transport services, after a federal judge overturned the mandate that said face coverings must be worn by travellers.The US mask mandate, which required passengers on public transport, on planes and at airports to wear a mask, had been in place since January 2021. Due to expire on 18 April 2022, it was extended again until 3 May by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to give more time to study the BA.2 omicron coronavirus variant.But on Monday, US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, Florida,...
