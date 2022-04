General Motors has changed the price of the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 trim level range once again, with the base of the vehicle rising $1,300 across the board. With this change, the base price of the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 in the entry-level Work Truck (WT) trim has risen to $35,495 including the destination freight charge, up $1,300 from earlier this month, when the automaker charged $34,195 for the equivalent Silverado 1500 configuration. This same $1,300 price increase has also been applied across the board for the Custom trim level, now starting at $42,495, and the Custom Trail Boss, which is now priced from $50,395.

BUYING CARS ・ 26 DAYS AGO