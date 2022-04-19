ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Baystate Health reports 50 COVID-19 patients, 1 in critical care

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GyaCP_0fDpRulp00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 50 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Of those numbers reported, 1 is in the critical care unit.

Six Flags New England gives away tickets at COVID vaccine clinic

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 39 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 3 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 5 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 3 confirmed

On Monday, Baystate Health reported 43 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 1 is in the critical care unit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Aspirin may improve three-month survival for patients critically ill with COVID-19

Antiplatelet drugs such as aspirin have little effect on the need for life support in COVID-19, but they may improve survival in the following months. People who become seriously ill with COVID-19 are at risk of developing blood clots that can block their blood vessels and lead to potentially fatal organ damage. Researchers want to know if this process could be prevented by treating patients with blood-thinning antiplatelet drugs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Springfield, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Government
Springfield, MA
Coronavirus
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Click2Houston.com

Pfizer recalls blood pressure drugs due to a potential carcinogen

Pfizer Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its blood pressure drugs due to excess levels of potentially cancer-causing impurities. NPR reports the company warned consumers on Monday of several tainted lots of Accuretic and two other versions of the drug — quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets. In a news...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baystate Health#Covid#Critical Care#Baystate Medical Center#Baystate Wing Hospital#Baystate Noble Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WWLP

WWLP

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy