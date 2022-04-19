Baystate Health reports 50 COVID-19 patients, 1 in critical care

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 50 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Of those numbers reported, 1 is in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 39 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 3 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 5 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 3 confirmed

On Monday, Baystate Health reported 43 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 1 is in the critical care unit.

