Washington County, VA

VA man accused of NY murder appears in court, waives rights

By Ben Gilliam
 1 day ago

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – In his first appearance since a multi-agency investigation led to his arrest, Jacob Klein told Virginia District Court officials he doesn’t plan to fight extradition or consult with lawyers in Virginia.

Virginia man accused of murder to appear in court Tuesday

In an arraignment scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 19, Klein appeared in a video call before Washington County, Virginia District Judge Lucas Hobbs. Klein was then read a description of his murder charges out of Albany County, New York.

Klein, 40, is accused of traveling to New York and stalking a former acquaintance before tying up her husband, murdering him and mutilating his body. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple told sister station News10 that he expected Klein to face additional charges once he returned to the area.

When the body, identified as the remains of Philip Rabadi, 35, was discovered during a welfare check by Albany County deputies, an investigation was launched in cooperation with New York State Police and the FBI.

Virginia man charged with murder in New Scotland

Shortly after crossing into Virginia from Tennessee, authorities say Klein was arrested with the assistance of Tennessee Highway Patrol and Virginia State Police officers.

During his arraignment, Klein waived his rights to counsel and an extradition hearing within the State of Virginia. Without these rights, Klein can make decisions within the state’s courts without a lawyer and avoid legal proceedings surrounding his extradition.

Judge Hobbs accepted the filings and set a review date for May 4, 2022 if Klein has not been retrieved and taken to Albany County by New York authorities by that day. If he is retrieved and taken to New York, Hobbs said the court would dismiss his fugitive warrant per Virginia law .

