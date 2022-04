When the Baylor baseball squad travels to Austin later this week, it’ll at least have a tailwind carrying the team there. The Bears used a four-run sixth inning to move ahead of a plucky Sam Houston State team for a 9-5 win on Tuesday night at Baylor Ballpark. That gives Baylor (20-17 overall, 4-8 Big 12) a four-game winning streak entering the upcoming series with the 20th-ranked Texas Longhorns.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO