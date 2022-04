Activision Blizzard has revealed that World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Season 4's Mythic+ dungeon pool will incorporate several dungeons from previous expansions. In total, players can expect to see eight dungeons returning from the four most-recent seasons of the game. Of those eight, six have already been selected by the developers. However, Blizzard is giving fans the opportunity to vote on the final two dungeons, both of which will come from Warlords of Draenor. Voting is already underway, and more than 27,000 voters have already made their selections. Blizzard has confirmed that the following dungeons will return:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 27 DAYS AGO