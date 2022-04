A surfer from San Diego, California, has recalled his frightening encounter with a diamondback rattlesnake, which bit him five times. Matt Gmyr, who was treated with antibiotics and survived the encounter last Thursday, told CBS8 News in an interview how he felt as if “someone dropped a knife on my foot” while getting out of the water at Torrey Pines Beach.He said he had been surfing with friends before getting out of the water after sighting a shark when he came under attack from the diamondback.“Like it was sharp pain and I look down and there’s a snake attached to...

ACCIDENTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO