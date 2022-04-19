Update: COVID-19 vaccination location

Salsa Texan recalled some of its tortillas back in March. On April 15, the company expanded that recall in an announcement shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Texas-based company has recalled its regular- and burrito-sized tortilla packages labeled as Coconut Flour Tortillas and Blended Flour Tortillas. (Though, ultimately, the company is recalling all of its tortillas.) Both of those packages may contain wheat and milk. They are mislabeled and could cause a serious or even life-threatening reaction in individuals who have allergies to these items.
