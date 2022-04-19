ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Update: COVID-19 vaccination location

winonahealth.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning Wednesday, April 20, please check in...

www.winonahealth.org

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Illinois will stop COVID-19 testing at certain locations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health told News 10 it would stop doing COVID-19 testing at 10 locations in the state. The state said with the drop in demand for COVID-19 testing services, the locations will stop operating on March 31. The IDPH carried out more...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chattanooga Daily News

“I’m not anti-vax, but people need to be aware that there are serious side effects”, Woman says she suffered a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 booster vaccine and claims her immune system has been permanently damaged

The 41-year-old woman says a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine booster left her with sunburn like symptoms on her face. The woman claims that she has aged by 20 years in just few days after taking the booster shot. She also said that she is not an anti-vaxxer. But, after her reaction to the booster vaccine, she is keen to make people aware of the pain she is now in. The 41-year-old woman also believes her immune system has been permanently damaged as a result of the vaccine as she has become dependent on steroids.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Recall alert: Popular Kinder chocolate brands recalled in update

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Easter is right around the corner, but one company is recalling two popular brands of chocolate due to potential salmonella contamination. Ferrero U.S.A., based in Parsippany, New Jersey, is voluntarily recalling its Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket products, according to an updated notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Davenport Journal

Baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb and spent the first 2 years of her life in hospital, is finally home with her family

The 2-year-old baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb, spent the first 2 years of her life in a hospital fighting for her life. The baby’s doctor said that letting the little girl grow in the PICU under the care of her nurses and medical team helped with her breathing episodes, as her lungs continued to develop. The doctor also said that the physical therapy helped with her muscle rigidity and her lungs seemed to improve as her muscles strengthened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
Thrillist

The Tortilla Recall Has Expanded in New Alert

Salsa Texan recalled some of its tortillas back in March. On April 15, the company expanded that recall in an announcement shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Texas-based company has recalled its regular- and burrito-sized tortilla packages labeled as Coconut Flour Tortillas and Blended Flour Tortillas. (Though, ultimately, the company is recalling all of its tortillas.) Both of those packages may contain wheat and milk. They are mislabeled and could cause a serious or even life-threatening reaction in individuals who have allergies to these items.
TEXAS STATE
foodsafetynews.com

New Salmonella outbreak possibly linked to chicken under investigation by USDA

The USDA is investigating a new Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak but little information has been released. Chicken has been identified as the possible source for the pathogen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service. The agency has not released any information regarding the number of infected...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy