Dutchess County, NY

Dutchess County man charged with predatory sexual assault

By Sara Rizzo
 1 day ago

DOVER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Dutchess County man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child. The New York State Police arrested Gelver Miguel Javiel, age 44, of Dover, on April 18.

Javiel is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13. Police said they received a tip that led to the arrest. He has been charged with predatory sexual assault, which is a felony. The arrest was made in conjunction with the Dutchess County Child Advocacy Center.

Javiel was arraigned in Dover Town Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.  He is scheduled to appear before the court on April 21 at 4 p.m.

