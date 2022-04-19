ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

No injuries following fire at Chesterfield chemical plant

By NBC12 Newsroom
NBC12
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield crews are investigating an electrical fire that happened...

www.nbc12.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Boy dies in Marion house fire

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — An early-morning house fire in the 100 block of Fortner Avenue took the life of a boy, according to police. At 12:38 a.m. Friday, Smyth County deputies arrived at the scene to find the house engulfed in flames as several crews worked to extinguish the fire. A release from the Smyth […]
MARION, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Chesterfield, VA
Crime & Safety
Chesterfield, VA
Accidents
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemical Plant#Accident#Wwbt
Wichita Eagle

Man who vanished in national forest last year is now facing murder charge, NC cops say

A man who vanished into a North Carolina forest for eight days last summer is back in the news after being charged with murder, deputies said. Joshua Kenneth Clauson, 20, was arrested and charged in connection to the death of 46-year-old Newport man Daniel Andrew Brisson on March 21, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Facebook.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Manhunt underway after Georgia coroner finds family dead

Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke. The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy