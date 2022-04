The J.B. Chambers Performing Arts Center was the place to be as the Wheeling Park High School Choir and Jazz Band held their Patriot Pops concert. The students have been hard at work preparing since January. The choir and the jazz band broke out some classic hits from Queen, Elton John, and Neil Diamond, along with some newer fare from artists like Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande.

WHEELING, WV