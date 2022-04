Ronald Acuña Jr. has been unable to play in MLB since last summer because of injury, but he has not let that stop him from being one of the league’s coolest players. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has been out of games since last summer due to a torn ACL, which has given him ample time to give support to fans. In a tweet posted by Cut4, he is shown giving a fist bump to one of his fans after a strong catch in right field.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO