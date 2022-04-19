2 men charged for meth, fentanyl in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two men have been charged after officers found drugs during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.
On April 17, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department performed a traffic stop on a red Ford 500 being operated with a burnt out registration light while on W Pike Street in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.
At that time, officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Devin Hyde, 54, of Clarksburg, officers said.Man hands officers meth instead of registration at traffic stop
While the vehicle was stopped, officers walked a K9 unit around to perform a free air sniff which resulted in a positive indication for the odor of drugs, according to the complaint.
Upon a search of the vehicle, officers found one of the vehicle’s occupants, Todd Haynes, 46, of Clarksburg, to be in possession of a bag of meth and a set of digital scales, officers said.
During the search, officers located an additional bag of meth weighing more than 39 grams, as well as 3 grams of fentanyl, all of which were in a bag that belonged to Haynes, according to the complaint.
Haynes and Hyde have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
