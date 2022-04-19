2 men charged for meth, fentanyl in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two men have been charged after officers found drugs during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.

Todd Haynes

On April 17, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department performed a traffic stop on a red Ford 500 being operated with a burnt out registration light while on W Pike Street in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Devin Hyde

At that time, officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Devin Hyde, 54, of Clarksburg, officers said.

While the vehicle was stopped, officers walked a K9 unit around to perform a free air sniff which resulted in a positive indication for the odor of drugs, according to the complaint.

Upon a search of the vehicle, officers found one of the vehicle’s occupants, Todd Haynes, 46, of Clarksburg, to be in possession of a bag of meth and a set of digital scales, officers said.

During the search, officers located an additional bag of meth weighing more than 39 grams, as well as 3 grams of fentanyl, all of which were in a bag that belonged to Haynes, according to the complaint.

Haynes and Hyde have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.