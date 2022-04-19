ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Our Place Pots & Pans Are on Sale For Prices As Low As Black Friday—Here’s What to Shop

By Summer Cartwright
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Uigk_0fDpNnPS00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Cooking fans and aesthetic lovers alike, we have incredible news: Our Place just put practically every piece of their cult-favorite cookware on sale for spring , and the prices are just as good as they were for Black Friday. You can shop favorites for up to $125 off. This sale is unlike any other we’ve seen from the brand. Usually, we get a single discounted pan in a select colorway to pick from, but this spring sale includes the iconic Always pan on sale in all the beautiful colorways— plus the newer vibrant ones .

What’s more, the brand’s extremely durable cutlery and glassware are discounted , as well. If you’re moving, need to update your home, or are attending a whole host of wedding events where adorable gifts are needed, this sale is the one for you. If you’re a fan of artistic cookware that is so good-looking, you can leave it out as decor, get ready to peruse the site.

The brand’s dishes, glasses, and knives are so attractive, that they’ve garnered fan pages. But, these kitchen essentials are also as durable as can be, and are designed to function with as much ease and accuracy as possible. Take, for instance, the Our Place knives. The Everyday Chef Knife slices, dices, and minces everything and anything it comes in contact with, with such ease, you’d think that sweet potatoes were made of butter.

One of the best deals is on a bundle featuring the Our Place pan and pot where you can save $85 and get the internet’s most beloved cookware duo on the market. (There are a shocking amount of bundle deals that you can browse more of here.)

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though. Shop more bundle deals or single-purchase savings at Our Place’s biggest sale of the year below.

Perfect Pot

Our Place just put its new Perfect Pot on sale (and without warning!!). It’s 25 percent off, which equated to a total of $40 in savings. The stellar material from which it’s made ensures that whatever you’re cooking—meat, veggies, etc.— will be cooked evenly and precisely. It’s a fool-proof way to whip up the meal of your dreams without having to stand around and stare at it to make sure everything’s going according to plan.



Perfect Pot 125 (originally $165)


Buy Now

Home Cook Duo

Get the most beautiful pot and pan duo on the market on sale now for $225 (it’s typically $310). Usually, the pot alone costs $145, so the deal is more than impressive. Keep the same cool colors or mix and match for a more funky aesthetic. Either way, you’ll be more than happy with your purchase.



Home Cook Duo 225 (originally $310)


Buy Now

Our Place Always Pan

Brighten up your home with the pan that has as many Instagram followers as your favorite influencer. The Always pan is the single nonstick cookware you need for practically every cooking endeavor, from roasting to searing to steaming. Usually $145, you can shop it now in any color for $115 .



Our Place Always Pan 115 (originally $145)


Buy Now

Everyday Chef’s Knife

Choose from the spice, char, and blue salt colorways for this knife that does it all. The ultra-sharp blade is made from German steel and has a grooved handle that, according to the brand, “guides your hand into the perfect pinch grip.” Want more bang for your buck? Shop knife bundle sets and deals here .



Everyday Chef’s Knife 56 (originally $70)


Buy Now

Side Bowls

Your soups, salads, dips, and desserts will look pristine in these minimalistic side bowls that stack on top of each other for easy storing.



Side Bowls 36 (originally $45)


Buy Now

Walnut Cutting Board

This is so much more than your classic cutting board. The walnut board doubles as a cheese platter , serving tray, and sous chef. The dark brown coloring is extremely elegant, and the material from which it’s made doesn’t dull knives. Oh, and it’s nearly 50% off. It’s a win-win-win-win.



Walnut Cutting Board 76 (originally $95)


Buy Now

Our Place Drinking Glasses

You can’t go wrong with this set of four hand-blown drinking glasses. The sheer look allows for your coffee, iced teas, and desserts placed inside to be the stars of the show. And, now on sale for just $10 each , you can’t beat the affordable price tag.



Our Place Drinking Glasses 40 (originally $50)


Buy Now

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Amazon Put Its Huge & Beloved Boho Rug On Sale For 67% Off & Expected Us Not To Notice

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I know I’m not the only one who has experienced the following: You’re shopping for a rug online, when boom! You fall head over heels with one in particular and go to add it to your cart. It’s then that you realize the price you were comfortable with is for the 3×5 size—and you need something way, way bigger. As you select your desired size and watch the price triple, you decide to...
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

7 Cookware Sets From Amazon That Are Just As Good As Le Creuset & Our Place—Starting at $53

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The kitchen is likely the most frequented space in your home, so it makes sense as to why you’d want to put extra time, effort and money into filling the room with things you love. While our first instinct is to get some centerpieces from Le Creuset or Our Place, not everyone (ourselves included) can shell out hundreds and hundreds of dollars on cookware. Whether you’re not into the minimalist kitchen look or...
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

Justin Timberlake Was Just Caught Yelling Over Britney’s Pregnancy & His Reaction Has Fans Concerned

Click here to read the full article. A weird encounter. Justin Timberlake reacted to Britney Spears’ pregnancy announcement and the internet is reeling over his response. Timberlake and his friend were caught by paparazzi, who interrogated the “Mirrors” singer about what he thought about the pregnancy.  Timberlake yelled back, “Stop. Go Away!” He gestured to the paparazzi to leave with his hands and stomped his feet while approaching the entrance. “[He] got me stomping,” Timberlake said from afar.  Notably, Timberlake and Spears were together from 1998 to 2002 when they both were rising to fame. Timberlake made a supportive comment directed at...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Sous Chef#Pans#Pots#Soups
Apartment Therapy

This Faux Potted Plant from West Elm Looks Like the Real Deal — and It’s On Sale for Just $30

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you love plants but don’t have a green thumb, you’re not alone. Fortunately, there’s a simple workaround: Get fake ones! One of our favorite spots to pick up the most realistic faux plants is West Elm, and we’ve spotted some huge savings on quite a few of the trendiest plants in their lineup. One in particular? The Faux Potted Pilea Peperomioides, aka Chinese money plant, a popular houseplant that represents prosperity and good fortune. (It even made our list of the luckiest plants to have at home this year.) West Elm’s fake version is just as gorgeously green as the genuine article, and right now you can snag it for half (!!) the original price.
GARDENING
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
StyleCaster

Britney Is Pregnant With Her 3rd Child 6 Months After Her Conservatorship Ended

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

I Found an Under-$30 Nap Dress Dupe on Amazon That’s Honestly My Best Purchase to Date

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When the warmer months start to arrive, you can’t go a whole five minutes without seeing the words “nap dress” everywhere, from shopping articles to TikTok videos to Instagram captions far and wide. The relaxed-yet-charming silhouette seemed virtually inescapable. The OG dress—made famous by the brand Hill House Home—is a sleeveless cotton midi dress with ruching throughout the bust and a cult-like following. As I’ve re-emerged from my Manhattan apartment over the last...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WRAL News

New Target Spring Home sale plus curtains up to 30% off today, March 27

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Target has a new Spring Home Sale including deals on kitchen, bed, bath, home decor, floor care, indoor and outdoor furniture and more! Plus, today, March 27, window treatments are on sale for up to 30% off online!The 21 Days of Beauty promotion is also taking place!
HOME & GARDEN
StyleCaster

Here’s How Jennifer Garner Really Feels About Ben & J-Lo’s Engagement & If She’s Invited to the Wedding

Click here to read the full article. Welcome to the family. Jennifer Garner’s response to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s engagement shows she knows Bennifer is in it for the long run. Garner and Affleck were married from 2005 to 2018 and share three kids together: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. Their marriage came a year after Affleck’s split from Lopez, whom he dated from 2001 to 2004 and got engaged to in 2002. Three years after his divorce from Garner, Affleck and Lopez reunited. They got engaged for a second time in April 2022. “So I have a...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

K-Fed Just Reacted to Britney’s Pregnancy With Her New Fiancé—Here’s How He Really Feels

Click here to read the full article. Happy for her. Kevin Federline’s response to Britney Spears’ pregnancy with Sam Asghari’s baby is nothing but support for his ex-wife. “Kevin is aware of Britney’s Instagram post,” K-Fed’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told NBC News in a statement on April 11, 2022. “He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and [fiancé] Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together.” K-Fed’s statement came after Britney announced in an Instagram post on April 11 that she and her fiancé, Sam Asghari (whom she got engaged to...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s How Miley Feels About Her Parents Divorcing After She Was ‘Stuck in a Marriage’ With Liam

Click here to read the full article. Bittersweet but needed. Miley Cyrus’ parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, filed for divorce for a third time on April 6, 2022. Though a divorce is hard for any family, the split didn’t come as a surprise to Miley and her siblings. A close insider of the Cyruses told HollywoodLife on April 12, 2022, that the family is supportive of Billy Ray and Tish’s divorce, “Miley and her siblings have been expecting this for over a year now, as their parents have not been living together for several years and they have not been...
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Disgusted by How Dirty Their Carpets Were Before Using This On-Sale Carpet Cleaner

It's officially spring, which means we've finally entered into spring cleaning season. Whether you spend this time purging clothes you no longer wear or scrubbing out the grout in the bathroom, it's sure to be a productive time. And if this is finally the year you're going to tackle all the stains peppered across your rugs, you're going to want to invest in a powerful carpet cleaner.
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

45K+
Followers
3K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy