ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Our Place Pots & Pans Are on Sale For Prices As Low As Black Friday—But Only For a Few More Days

By Summer Cartwright and Maya Gandara
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Uigk_0fDpNnPS00

Cooking fans and aesthetic lovers alike, we have incredible news: Our Place just put practically every piece of their cult-favorite cookware on sale for fall , and the prices are just as good as they are for Black Friday. This sale is unlike any other we’ve seen from the brand; you can shop favorites for as little as $22.  Usually, we get a single discounted pan in a select colorway to pick from, but this limited-time sale includes the iconic Always Pan on sale in all the beautiful colorways— plus the newer vibrant ones (we’re obsessed with the periwinkle shade.)

What’s more, the brand’s extremely durable cutlery, glassware and brand new dinnerware are discounted, as well. If you’re moving, need to update your home, or are attending a whole host of wedding events where adorable gifts are needed, this sale is the one for you. If you’re a fan of artistic cookware that is so good-looking, you can leave it out as decor, get ready to peruse the site.

The brand’s dishes, glasses, and knives are so attractive, they’ve even garnered fan pages. But, these kitchen essentials are also as durable as can be, and are designed to function with as much ease and accuracy as possible. Take, for instance, the Our Place knives. The Everyday Chef Knife slices, dices, and minces everything and anything it comes in contact with, with such ease, you’d think that sweet potatoes were made of butter.

One of the best deals is on a bundle featuring the Our Place pan and pot where you can save $79 and get the internet’s most beloved cookware duo on the market. (There are a shocking amount of bundle deals that you can browse more of here.)

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though. Shop more bundle deals or single-purchase savings at one of Our Place’s biggest sales of the year below.

Perfect Pot

Our Place’s Perfect Pot is a must-have for stews, soups and more. The stellar material from which it’s made ensures that whatever you’re cooking—meat, veggies, etc.—will be cooked evenly and precisely. It’s a fool-proof way to whip up the meal of your dreams without having to stand around and stare at it to make sure everything’s going according to plan.



Perfect Pot $123 (originally $165)

Buy Now

Our Place Always Pan

Brighten up your home with the pan that has as many Instagram followers as your favorite influencer. The Always pan is the single nonstick cookware you need for practically every cooking endeavor, from roasting to searing to steaming. Usually $145, you can shop it now in any color for $108 .



Our Place Always Pan $108 (originally $145)

Buy Now

Home Cook Duo

Get the most beautiful pot and pan duo on the market on sale now for $231 (it’s typically $310). Usually, the pot alone costs $145, so the deal is more than impressive. Keep the same cool colors or mix and match for a more funky aesthetic. Either way, you’ll be more than happy with your purchase.



Home Cook Duo $231 (originally $310)

Buy Now

Everyday Chef’s Knife

Choose from the spice, char, and blue salt colorways for this knife that does it all. The ultra-sharp blade is made from German steel and has a grooved handle that, according to the brand, “guides your hand into the perfect pinch grip.” Want more bang for your buck? Shop knife bundle sets and deals here .



Everyday Chef’s Knife $52 (originally $70)

Buy Now

Side Bowls

Your soups, salads, dips, and desserts will look pristine in these minimalistic side bowls that stack on top of each other for easy storing.



Side Bowls $36 (originally $45)

Buy Now

Walnut Cutting Board

This is so much more than your classic cutting board. The walnut board doubles as a cheese platter , serving tray, and sous chef. The dark brown coloring is extremely elegant, and the material from which it’s made doesn’t dull knives.



Walnut Cutting Board $71 (originally $95)

Buy Now

Our Place Drinking Glasses

You can’t go wrong with this set of four hand-blown drinking glasses. The sheer look allows for your coffee, iced teas, and desserts placed inside to be the stars of the show. And, now on sale for just $37 per set , you can’t beat the affordable price tag.



Our Place Drinking Glasses $37 (originally $50)

Buy Now

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Target Has So Many Ugg-Inspired Boots On Sale Right Now & Prices Start at Just $21

We all should have called it, given that pretty much every other Y2K trend came back into style over the past year. But now that winter is ahead, we can officially add Ugg boots to that resurrected list. But these days, Uggs are so much more than just the calf-cut boot we rocked with leggings in high school. There are so many different slide options and silhouettes that make it easy to be comfy in any situation. And now, Target has the best selection of cozy boots and slippers that are so similar to Uggs. The best part? They’re all...
StyleCaster

Meghan Just Accused ‘Deal or No Deal’ of Telling Her to ‘Suck It In’ to Look Skinnier—She Felt Like a ‘Bimbo’

Grateful, but distressing. Meghan Markle recalled her time on Deal or No Deal on the new episode of her podcast Archetypes. The Duchess of Sussex introduced her episode on “Bimbos” with Paris Hilton about what it was like to be a briefcase girl on the hit game show and how she felt reduced when she was on the show. Meghan remembered the time that she was on the show when she was trying to pursue acting while still in college. “I was still really grateful as an auditioning actress to have a job that could pay my bills. I had income,...
CNET

Walmart Announces Its 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Is Coming Back With More Savings

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.
SheKnows

Crockpot’s Surprisingly Chic Electric Lunch Boxes Are the Only Way to Enjoy Hot Lunches This Fall & They’re on Sale

Now that temperatures are finally dropping, cold sandwiches for lunch just won’t cut it. But we know all too well how eating out for lunch every day can really add up. Fortunately, we came across a product on Amazon that will allow you to have hot meals whenever and wherever you want, not to mention, save you a ton of money on food each week. Plus, it’s on sale today! Crockpot’s Lunch Crock Food Warmers are compact electric lunch boxes that you can use to store your food and reheat it whenever you’re ready. It features a tight-sealing lid, making it...
SPY

Caraway Is Back At It With A New Line Food Storage Containers To Match Their Best Selling Cookware

Caraway just released a food storage set that’s not only convenient and safe but also colorfully crafted to spruce up your kitchen, making for an Instagram-worthy presentation that easily fits in your fridge or lunch tote. As one of our favorite kitchen goods brands, Caraway has been on SPY’s radar for quite some time. We absolutely love their beautifully designed cookware, bakeware, and other products that they’ve added to their ever-growing line. Released on October 20, the Caraway Food Storage Set adds yet another layer of esthetically pleasing kitchenware to your arsenal, providing you with a neat and clean way to store...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

66K+
Followers
5K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy