16th Annual Fair and Affordable Housing Summit To Be Held April 21

 3 days ago

The 16th Annual Fair and Affordable Housing Summit, organized by the city Human Relations Department, will be held virtually from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 21, and can be viewed live on WSTV Digital Media on Spectrum and AT&T Uverse cable and on the city’s YouTube channel.

The channel can be accessed at CityofWS.org/YouTube.

Topics at the summit will include eviction diversion, neighborhood stabilization & revitalization, furthering fair housing, and local efforts to create affordable housing.

Speakers will include Jerry Anderson, the founder and executive director of The Do School; Carol Davis, the executive director of the S.G. Atkins Community Development Corp.; Jack Holtzman, the co-director of the Fair Housing Project for Legal Aid of North Carolina; and Ed Sharp, a staff attorney for Legal Aid of North Carolina.

During the summit, the New Horizons Fair Housing Committee will give its annual Breaking Barriers Fair Housing Award to the Center for the Study of Economic Mobility at Winston-Salem State University.

Winston-Salem is called the "Twin City" for its dual heritage. "Camel City" is a reference to the city's historic involvement in the tobacco industry related to locally based R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company's Camel cigarettes. Many locals refer to the city as "Winston" in informal speech. Winston-Salem is also home to many colleges and institutions, most notably Wake Forest University and Winston-Salem State University.

