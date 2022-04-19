ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fine Arts Fest features original art and entertainment; public invited

Cover picture for the article5 p.m. – Clark HS...

Bay News 9

Interpreting fine art with flowers: Art In Bloom turns 25

Flowers are the paint for Cassie Osterloth. “What I have here is a hybrid delphinium,” said Osterloth, getting ready to cut an inch or so off the flower stalk, “so it has a little bit of lavender, a little bit of blue.”. She’s interpreting a painting at the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Shirts, Art & More Available at Alex Trebek’s Estate Sale

Beginning today, you can purchase (with cash only) an item from Alex Trebek’s life and legacy. The estate sale for the longtime Jeopardy! host began today in Studio City, California, and is open to the public through Sunday, April 24, from 9AM until 4PM all four days. Available are some of his art and sculptures, furniture, and miscellaneous items.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mansionglobal.com

Art Deco Design for Modern Interiors

Maybe you’re drawn to the graphic detail or you gravitate towards the gilded finishes and rich materiality—the lure of Art Deco is undeniable. With a distinct aesthetic, the design harkens back to the glamor of Old Hollywood and the Roaring ‘20s. Born from a backlash against the Art Nouveau movement, a stylized genre that emulated forms found in nature, Art Deco embraced the newfound industry and technology of the day and showcased vibrant, futuristic and machine-made elements, said Allison Knizek of Allison Knizek Design in Sherman Oaks, California.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ARTnews

The World Is Not Enough: Anish Kapoor Mounts a Grand, Dread-Inducing Doubleheader in Venice

Click here to read the full article. “The Milk of Dreams,” the exhilarating and elegant main exhibition at this year’s Venice Biennale, features a super majority of artists who are women and gender-nonconforming, with none of the male art stars who have long been the central focus of that affair. But do not worry about them. They are doing fine. Georg Baselitz has brought a dozen bright new paintings (and a few dark, deathly sculptures) to the grand Museo di Palazzo Grimani. Sterling Ruby has a wily, understated sculpture on the facade of a palazzo being renovated by Berggruen Arts &...
VISUAL ART
buckinghamshirelive.com

Your family photos could be put on display at the National Portrait Gallery

People across Britain are being called on to submit their family images which could be displayed at one of the UK's most prestigious art galleries. Over 1,000 family photos have been submitted to The Nation’s Family Album so far, with entrants in with the chance of having their family images and stories included in a digital exhibition, as well as being displayed at the iconic National Portrait Gallery, in London, once it reopens in 2023. The gallery has partnered with family history experts Ancestry in the search for undiscovered portraits of everyday British people.
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

Gentle Fullness Uses Vintage References to Find a Sunnier Future

The team behind U.K.-based label Story mfg. have launched a new project in collaboration with Dan Pacitti and Oshadi Collective titled Gentle Fullness. The new label, which makes its debut with its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, is describes its mission as “exploring fabrics and processes inspired by vintage and old knowledge but reimagined for a sunnier future.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Byredo Introduces "Vanille Antique," an Extension of the "Night Veils" Collection

Byredo is back with another continuation of its enthralling fragrances: “Vanille Antique,” the latest release in the “Night Veils: Le Rituel de la Nuit” quintet. The new scent joins “Casablanca Lily,” “Reine de Nuit,” “Sellier” and “Tobacco Mandarinas” as part of the brand’s singular series of Extraits de Parfum.
LIFESTYLE
veranda.com

Art Deco Is Back, This Time with More Subdued Finishes and Sophisticated Motifs

These trending picks were chosen by VERANDA's editors for Style Report. Remember those peak-pandemic predictions that the roaring '20s would make a comeback when we emerged? Well, we're here to tell you that those prognostications for a return to glamour just may be coming true, at least from a home design perspective. Given the proliferation of strong lines, geometric shapes, dark color and shimmering materials we're seeing at design markets this spring, it's safe to say we are in the midst of a revival of Art Deco style.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

Dumpster find leads to rediscovery of artist Francis Hines

After fading into obscurity, the late artist Francis Hines is gaining new attention after a car mechanic rescued hundreds of his paintings from a dumpster in Connecticut.Hines, an abstract expressionist, garnered some recognition in 1980 by using fabric to wrap the arch in New York City’s Washington Square in an intricate crisscross pattern. But he kept a low profile and drifted out of the art world’s spotlight, passing away in 2016.The trove of paintings, most using his signature wrapping style, was found a year later — and that’s where the artist's path to rediscovery began.An exhibit of the found art...
VISUAL ART
WWD

Rachel Lee Hovnanian Stages ‘Angels Listening’ Installation at Venice Art Biennale

Click here to read the full article. VENICE — Angel iconography is universal, but there’s something truly arresting in the seven cherubs created by Rachel Lee Hovnanian, cast in white bronze and silenced by two sculpted, crossed pieces of tape over their mouths. The American artist’s immersive installation, “Angels Listening,” which is being unveiled Thursday as a Collateral Event of the Venice Art Biennale and will be on view from Saturday to Nov. 27, has the angels staged around a silver confessional, dubbed the “Cathartic Box.” The artist invites viewers to write on a ribbon their most personal thoughts, whether repressed...
VISUAL ART
Eater

Part Time Lover Delivering Records, Coffee, and Cocktails to Former Bar Pink Space in North Park

Cued up for a late May release, Part Time Lover is bringing sweet sounds back to the 30th Street space where Bar Pink reigned for 13 years before shuttering in Fall 2020. Though live bands will no longer be featured, music will still be at the forefront of this new venture, a hi-fi listening bar and record store from CH Projects (J & Tony’s, Polite Provisions), who’ve tasked some notable names from the local industry to curate its soundtrack.
RESTAURANTS
TheConversationCanada

Contemporary Muslim artists continue to adapt Islamic patterns to challenge ideas about fixed culture

What is culture? In today’s globalized world, we are familiar with seeing various cultural objects and ornamentation outside of their original location or context. If culture is not fixed and bound to a particular location, how does culture move and transform? Ornamentation in Islamic art — patterned decoration or embellishment seen on objects or in architecture — is a great example of such movement of culture that can now be found across the world. Throughout the centuries, Islamic geometric patterns and arabesque (Islimi) designs — otherwise known as biomorphic, floral patterns — have moved from east to west. These patterns have been built...
VISUAL ART
Vogue Magazine

Chanel Kicks Off the Venice Biennale With a Dinner Celebrating the Chanel Next Prize Winners

On Tuesday evening in Venice, coinciding with the start of the 59th Biennale, Chanel threw a little dinner party. Its venue, the 14th-century family-owned Palazzo Zeno, was resplendent, and its hosts included Yana Peel, global head of arts and culture at Chanel, the actor Tilda Swinton, and architect Sir David Adjaye. The reason for the celebration? To fete the 10 winners of the inaugural Chanel Next Prize.
LIFESTYLE
dornob.com

Lisa Perry Reimagines an Artistic Past With Hamptons Scull House Restoration

Designers are often called upon to reimagine and reinterpret popular design trends, creating blueprints for the future from foundations based in history. This is especially true of architecture, as the profession itself often demands the tearing down of the old to make rise for the shiny and new. But conservation is also a virtue — especially when a project has both historical and cultural significance. In these instances, it takes an especially imaginative designer to not only see the possibilities, but reinvigorate the energy of the past while creating a vision for the future.
INTERIOR DESIGN
veranda.com

My Teacup Collection Teaches Me to Look for Joy in the Smallest Places

These editor-approved products were carefully curated and selected for V-List. As with any great story, my affinity for teacups didn't start from one particular event, but rather a medley of experiences that led to one eclectic collection. It should come as no surprise that Alice's Adventures in Wonderland was one of my favorite books growing up. I spent hours dreaming about what it would be like to attend one of those magical tea parties outside of the March Hare's house, rambling on with the Mad Hatter about the happenings of Wonderland. A childhood fantasy, of course, but it got me thinking about how my family hosted their own version of a tea party.
FOOD & DRINKS
munaluchi

Live Wedding Painters: Highlighting Black Artists

Live wedding painters share their artistic styles, inspirations, and challenges of painting live. Capturing your wedding day through photography is a wedding day staple; however, a lesser known way to capture your wedding is through live wedding painters. These talented artists attend your event and paint your most special moments on site, live! Pretty cool, right?
RELATIONSHIPS
hypebeast.com

Elbo Drops Ptery and Steggo Dinosaur Vinyl Art Toys

Renowned for his glass pipe artwork, Elbo has dropped his latest vinyl art toys on HBX. Like the artist’s popular glass pipe designs, the new figurines are based on his signature dinosaur motifs, featuring an 8-inch Ptery and 10-inch Steggo dinosaurs in gray colorways. Ptery takes after the characteristics of a pterodactyl and is seen in a crouched position with an intense gaze. In contrast, the Steggo, reminiscent of a stegosaurus, is more laidback and relaxed.
ENTERTAINMENT

