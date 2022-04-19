Fine Arts Fest features original art and entertainment; public invited

Click here to read the full article. VENICE — Angel iconography is universal, but there’s something truly arresting in the seven cherubs created by Rachel Lee Hovnanian, cast in white bronze and silenced by two sculpted, crossed pieces of tape over their mouths.
The American artist’s immersive installation, “Angels Listening,” which is being unveiled Thursday as a Collateral Event of the Venice Art Biennale and will be on view from Saturday to Nov. 27, has the angels staged around a silver confessional, dubbed the “Cathartic Box.” The artist invites viewers to write on a ribbon their most personal thoughts, whether repressed...
