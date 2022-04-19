ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Jackson home ‘ransacked,’ jewelry stolen in break-in, police say

By Mitchell Kukulka
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson Citizen Patriot
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSON, MI -- An unknown amount of jewelry was taken from a Jackson home last week, police said. On Friday, April 15, officers from...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 1

President trump 2020
23h ago

They're lucky it wasn't my house they broke into,,, they would would have met my friends Remington and Winchester. I don't think they would have enjoyed it very much

Reply
2
Related
WJTV 12

Jackson police respond to Trustmark Bank break-in

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to an alarm at Trustmark Bank on Woodrow Wilson Drive on Saturday, March 26. Police said there was a large hole in a window of the bank, and Dante Dupree was found inside. Once in custody, officers said Dupree told them he broke into the bank to steal […]
JACKSON, MS
WILX-TV

Man arrested in Lansing with stolen firearm, police say

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 24-year-old man was arrested by Michigan State Police troopers Friday morning. According to authorities, troopers from the Lansing Post made a traffic stop on I-96 near US-127 that ended in the man’s arrest. Police said the man, a convicted felon, was in possession of a stolen firearm and was lodged on numerous charges.
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Jackson, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
thesource.com

Suspect in Young Dolph’s Murder Attacked While Making Jail Phone Call

Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, one of the suspected killers of Young Dolph, has been reportedly attacked in jail. According to TMZ, Johnson was struck by a fellow inmate. Johnson is in Tennessee’s Shelby County Jail. During a phone call, Johnson was punched by a fellow inmate while he was in the middle of a phone call. Johnson’s attorney states he was in a visitation area and was decked by a fellow inmate. Johnson is said to have not been severely injured.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Police
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
10K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/

Comments / 0

Community Policy