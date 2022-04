(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts presents a platform performance of Athens, Georgia, a new rock musical based on the ancient Greek play The Frogs by Aristophanes, with music composed by Tony Award-winner Stew and book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner Paul Muldoon. The performance will be on Wednesday, April 20 at 4:30pm in the Hearst Dance Theater on the Princeton campus. It will feature Princeton students from the spring Atelier course of the same name, as well as guest appearances by Tyquan Malik White as Little Richard and Roman Banks as Chuck Berry.

