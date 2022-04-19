ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Gov. Pritzker signs massive state budget into law

wjbc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker is signing the new state budget into law – a plan he says offers $1.8B in tax relief for Illinoians. The Democratic leader calls the new budget a responsible budget that includes direct...

www.wjbc.com

