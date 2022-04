If you aren't a fan of the creepy crawly things you might find around your house, or in your yard, I've got bad news for you. How is it possible there are worms that jump?. Asian Jumping Worms or Snake worms have made their way into Iowa. These things are disgusting. One of the first reported sightings was back in 2018 and it looks like these are here to stay.

