ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Fernandez de Oliveira Makes 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup

By Mike Cawood
arkansasrazorbacks.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas junior Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira has been selected to play for Team International at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup, it was announced today by the Golf Coaches Association of America on GOLF Channel. The 26th annual event features the top men’s and women’s amateur golfers from around the...

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, dream couple

For the fifth time, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans will use a team format, as pairings will play two days of foursomes (alternate shot) and two days of four-ball (best ball). Some teams are made up of friends and countrymen (e.g. defending champions Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman) and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Return of the Spieth

Long before the term vibe became standard in the lexicon of multiple generations, South Carolina’s low country essentially owned the rights to its essence. Imagine being the tournament that follows the first major of the year, and that major just happens to be the Masters. The week actually opens on Masters Sunday, when the band formerly known as Hootie and the Blowfish hosts the Monday After The Masters pro-am event in Myrtle Beach. On its heels comes the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, a bit farther south in the Palmetto state. Both events have a calm to their demeanor, and they allow golf fans and competitors to segue from the intensity of a Grand Slam event to a sequence of tour events. In their honor, we should call this week’s installment Tour Strolldown. Let’s take a stroll and recap the week’s professional golf.
GOLF
CBS DFW

'Big D' represented in Hilton Head as Spieth wins RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Thinking he might have a chance for a playoff, Dallas' own Jordan Spieth rolled in a 10-foot birdie on the 18th hole in regulation. He made an even bigger shot at Habour Town's signature hole in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage.Spieth's 56-foot shot from a greenside bunker stopped 7 inches away and he beat Patrick Cantlay with a tap-in par Sunday on the lighthouse hole for his 13th career PGA Tour title — and second straight on Easter Sunday.Sometimes, Spieth said, there's a tournament where you feel you've played well, yet not...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Jack Nicklaus Has Message For Jordan Spieth, Wife

On Sunday, Jordan Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage. It’s his 13th PGA Tour title of his career and second straight victory on Easter Sunday. What made this victory for Spieth so special was that it’s his first as a father. Once he...
GOLF
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

BetMGM Golf: PGA Tour Tournament Prize Money Payout List For 2022

Golf is in a good place with purses up $100 million overall from 2021 (totaling $1.5 billion in 2022) and there’s some real parity on the PGA Tour. This makes for some tough calls for golf betting each week. But at the same time, it makes for some exciting weekends with several tournaments coming down to the back nine on Sunday.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Palmer
CBS Sports

Robert Garrigus becomes first PGA Tour golfer to request release to play in Saudi-backed event

In a move reminiscent of Fyre Festival booking Blink-182 to perform at its disastrous event in the Bahamas that ultimately failed to materialize, the LIV Golf Invitational might have its first participant. Robert Garrigus has filed for a release from the PGA Tour to play in the first event of the eight-event series in London at the Centurion Club from June 9-11, the journeyman confirmed on Tuesday to Golf Channel, though he declined to comment further.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

RBC Heritage, Patrick Cantlay flies to the top

In the US, Patrick Cantlay takes the stage and, with a run of 67 (-4) out of a total of 133 (66 67, -9) shots, he flies to the top of RBC Heritage at mid-race. At Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, the American Cantlay - best player on the PGA Tour in 2021, when he also won the FedEx Cup - precedes compatriot Robert Streb, second with 135 (-7).
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Tennis World Usa

ISPS Handa Championship after the Masters

The DP World Tour returns this week with the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain at Infinitum’s Lakes Course, in Tarragona. The ISPS Handa Championship in Spain is the first of four events in succession to take place on European soil between the season’s first two Major Championships – the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club and the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Peru#Team International#Golf Club De Gen Ve#Latin American#Team Usa#Razorback#The Arnold Palmer Cup#Team Europe
golfmagic.com

Zurich Classic: Full field & format explained as PGA Tour hosts team event

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the PGA Tour's lone official team event. There are 160 players competing in two-man teams. PGA Tour players get to choose their partners as long as they have some kind of status or can receive a sponsor exemption. The teams will play better...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth extends Under Armour partnership until 2029

Jordan Spieth has extended his long-standing partnership with Under Armour until 2029 following his victory at the RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour. Spieth first signed with Under Armour in 2013 and since then, he has won three major championships and spent 26 weeks at the top of the world rankings.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Golf
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Switzerland

Comments / 0

Community Policy