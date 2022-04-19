Radio: Talking Malik Reneau addition, transfer portal and more on the Hoosier Report

Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
On this episode, Charlie connects with Cathedral High School's Tayshawn Comer to discuss the Irish's Class 4A IHSAA State Championship. Comer turned on the jets at the end of the season, leading Cathedral to its first Class 4A crown in program history. Deemed undersized by some division 1 programs, Comer pound for pound is the best point guard in the state of Indiana. That is great news for Eastern Kentucky and Colonels Head Coach A.W. Hamilton who was in on Comer's recruitment early, and landed the point guard inside their 2022 class heading to Richmond, Ky. Comer dishes on why EKU was the perfect fit, the future of Cathedral's other division one stars, and the moment with his mom from this season that the family will never forget. Thank you for listening and good luck to Tayshawn Comer!
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) A name has emerged as a possible finalist for the University of Evansville athletics director opening. Sources tells Eyewitness News sports director Randall Parmley that Peyton Stovall is a finalist. Stovall is currently Purdue’s associate athletics director for student-athlete development. Stovall has local ties. He was athletic director at North High School […]
The college sports world is celebrating one of the best analysts the game has ever seen: Bill Raftery. The former college basketball coach and current analyst turned 79 years old on Tuesday. Given his close ties with the basketball world, it was no surprise to see coaches, analysts and reporters come out to celebrate him.
A woman has been charged with the death of a former professional basketball player who died when she recklessly drove her vehicle into the house where he was sleeping last June. According to The Associated Press, Miracle Renee Ruthford, who is 19 years of age, was indicted in the death...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute South Braves sweep the Terre Haute North Patriots in the track and field meet Tuesday night. Terre Haute South Girls 103, Terre Haute North Girls 29 Terre Haute South Boys 94, Terre Haute North Girls 38
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan’s Carter Knoblauch struck out 11 on the mound and added an RBI triple at the plate to break a scoreless tie in the fifth to lead the Warriors over New Haven by a final of 2-1 on Tuesday night at Parkview Field in the first high school game of […]
Despite the gloomy weather last week, there was a lot of spring sports action from teams around the area, and plenty of stellar performances that went with it. Voting ends at 9 a.m. Friday. Natalie Burns, Bloomington North (softball) The junior hit three home runs across North's three games this...
The Bloomington North baseball team is a bit lost at the moment. The Cougars can't seem to find their way home, limited to just one run over their last 21 innings since pummeling Barr-Reeve. It's as much about the timeliness as the quantity of the hits. North had 13 at...
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Jeff Bronchos put on quite the performance against the Benton Central Bison. Jeff now moves to 6-6 on the season. Lafayette Jeff played out of their minds on a cold Monday night against the Bison. The team gave up a total of five hits on the night while having nine of their own.
