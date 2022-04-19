ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radio: Talking Malik Reneau addition, transfer portal and more on the Hoosier Report

By Mike Schumann
thedailyhoosier.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Tuesday to discuss Indiana’s addition of 5-star forward Malik Reneau, their activity in the transfer...

www.thedailyhoosier.com

WISH-TV

Future Eastern Kentucky Colonel Tayshawn Comer

On this episode, Charlie connects with Cathedral High School's Tayshawn Comer to discuss the Irish's Class 4A IHSAA State Championship. Comer turned on the jets at the end of the season, leading Cathedral to its first Class 4A crown in program history. Deemed undersized by some division 1 programs, Comer pound for pound is the best point guard in the state of Indiana. That is great news for Eastern Kentucky and Colonels Head Coach A.W. Hamilton who was in on Comer's recruitment early, and landed the point guard inside their 2022 class heading to Richmond, Ky. Comer dishes on why EKU was the perfect fit, the future of Cathedral's other division one stars, and the moment with his mom from this season that the family will never forget. Thank you for listening and good luck to Tayshawn Comer!
RICHMOND, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Peyton Stovall thought to be a finalist for UE athletics director opening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) A name has emerged as a possible finalist for the University of Evansville athletics director opening. Sources tells Eyewitness News sports director Randall Parmley that Peyton Stovall is a finalist. Stovall is currently Purdue’s associate athletics director for student-athlete development. Stovall has local ties. He was athletic director at North High School […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Spun

College Basketball World Pays Tribute To Bill Raftery

The college sports world is celebrating one of the best analysts the game has ever seen: Bill Raftery. The former college basketball coach and current analyst turned 79 years old on Tuesday. Given his close ties with the basketball world, it was no surprise to see coaches, analysts and reporters come out to celebrate him.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Indiana State
WTWO/WAWV

South sweeps North in Track & Field

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute South Braves sweep the Terre Haute North Patriots in the track and field meet Tuesday night. Terre Haute South Girls 103, Terre Haute North Girls 29 Terre Haute South Boys 94, Terre Haute North Girls 38
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WANE 15

Woodlan nips New Haven at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan’s Carter Knoblauch struck out 11 on the mound and added an RBI triple at the plate to break a scoreless tie in the fifth to lead the Warriors over New Haven by a final of 2-1 on Tuesday night at Parkview Field in the first high school game of […]
NEW HAVEN, IN
WLFI.com

A chilly night with snow won't stop the Bronchos dominating the Bison

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Jeff Bronchos put on quite the performance against the Benton Central Bison. Jeff now moves to 6-6 on the season. Lafayette Jeff played out of their minds on a cold Monday night against the Bison. The team gave up a total of five hits on the night while having nine of their own.
LAFAYETTE, IN

