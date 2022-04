José Ramírez was the headliner, but the second inning in Game 1 of the White Sox-Guardians doubleheader Wednesday was a bit absurd. The Guardians entered the bottom of the second with a 1-0 lead. The wacky inning started when Gabriel Arias reached on a Tim Anderson error. It was the second error of the game for Anderson and third for the White Sox. The Guardians then recorded five consecutive singles, making it a 3-0 game with the bases loaded for Ramírez. And he broke the game wide open.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO