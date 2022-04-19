ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, NJ

Car Fire Jams Route 4

By Jerry DeMarco
 1 day ago
A car fire temporarily closed eastbound Route 4 in Englewood.

Flames quickly engulfed the sedan in front of the BP station just after the Sterling Boulevard entrance to the highway, sending plumes of black smoke skyward, shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Englewood firefighters doused the blaze while eastbound Route 4 remained closed at Webster Avenue.

Traffic quickly backed up toward Hackensack while rubberneckers slowed the flow on the westbound side.

No injuries were immediately reported.

