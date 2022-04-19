ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

White House won't rule out appealing suit that overturned mask mandate for travel

By Oriana Pawlyk
POLITICO
POLITICO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25FNp7_0fDpIpB900
A passenger wearing a mask enters a line to drop off his bag with Delta airlines at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Marta Lavandier/AP Photo

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday didn't rule out appealing a federal judge’s ruling that struck down the CDC's mask requirement for planes, trains and other public transportation, saying that the Biden administration is awaiting a decision from the Justice Department about how to proceed.

Speaking on board Air Force One, Psaki said DOJ's review will “take a couple of days." She added that the White House wasn't going to "prejudge" the DOJ's decision, and noted that CDC's guidance still encourages masks to be worn on public transportation.

“If the CDC changes their assessment, which certainly at some point they will, we would follow that guidance," Psaki said. A spokesperson for DOJ did not immediately return POLITICO’s request for comment.

The latest mask mandate for travel was extended by two weeks to May 3, to give the CDC time to evaluate impacts related to hospitalizations, deaths and hospital capacity in the face of a surging new Omicron subvariant. But a decision Monday by a Florida federal judge, an appointee of Donald Trump, to nullify the mandate threw a monkey wrench into those plans, sending travelers — and airline employees — scrambling for how to respond.

Following the ruling, TSA on Monday evening said it will no longer enforce its directive requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. Major U.S. airlines quickly followed suit, dropping their mask mandates for employees and customers. The airlines include budget carriers Spirit Airlines, Frontier Airlines and Allegiant Air, and regional-service airlines Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.

Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, in a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC roasted the airline industry for the sudden way the mandate was dropped, calling it a "real misstep" and "failed leadership."

"I'm really disheartened to see that because we should never be taking off with one set of rules with people in a confined space and changing the rules on them mid-flight," even though she said many air crew applauded the change because it means no longer having to enforce the requirement.



Referencing the sudden announcement to drop enforcement, which some crews got mid-fight, Nelson said she is "very angry with the airlines for setting up both the pilots and the flight attendants ... that never should have happened."

"The reason that that happened was because messages were being sent to the flight deck saying that the mask mandate had been struck down, that it's no longer in effect on Jet Blue or Delta, or whatever the airline had been. And that was a real misstep. And I think real failed leadership from the airlines," she said.

The airline industry in recent months has pushed to drop the mask mandate, as well as pre-departure testing for international travelers coming to the U.S., saying these “out-dated” policies are hurting travel when sophisticated air filtration systems on board aircraft already help clear airborne particles. Airlines for America, the trade group representing major U.S. carriers, made a last-ditch effort earlier this month petitioning the administration to remove the restrictions before officials imposed yet another extension.

“It is very difficult to understand why masks are still required on airplanes, but not needed in crowded bars and restaurants; in packed sports arenas; in schools full of children; or at large indoor political gatherings,” A4A President Nicholas Calio said in a letter addressed to the CDC and Department of Health and Human Services.

“Simply put, an extension of the mask mandate does not make sense,” Calio said.

Psaki said the White House will follow guidance from the DOJ and CDC about next steps. But even if the DOJ pursues an expedited appeal, the process could still take weeks, likely putting the timetable well beyond the original May 3 expiration of the CDC's latest mask extension.

Myah Ward contributed to this report.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Mail

18 MORE states join lawsuit suing Biden for his 'reckless' decision to overturn Title 42 that will be a 'disaster' for the country as migrant caravans continue north

Eighteen more states have signed onto a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration to stop it from lifting the Title 42 health order for the southern border amid concerns it will bring in a huge flux of migrants. Originally filed by Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri, the case, in the U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Reason.com

Drop the Useless Mask Mandates and Leave Us Alone

The last couple of years have been a revelation when it comes to public health measures for battling COVID-19 and whatever bugs come next. We've seen that masks offer little protection unless they're the uncomfortable medical variety, states that locked down hardest took nasty economic hits in return for little if any health benefit, and kids isolated by decree from their peers suffer mental health issues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'If your wife is an admitted and proud contributor to a coup, maybe you should weigh that in your ethical standards': Pelosi tears into Clarence Thomas when asked if he should resign over wife Ginni's texts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at her Thursday press conference when asked if he should resign over his wife Ginni's texts. She first said of Thomas, 'I don't think he ever should have been appointed,' before expressing that she thought Congress should look into a provision of the House-passed H.R. 1 that would create a code of ethics for Supreme Court justices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airlines For America#Frontier Airlines#Allegiant Airlines#Delta#Ap#Cdc#The Justice Department#Doj#The White House#Omicron#Tsa
Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema join with Republicans to SINK Biden's nominee for head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division David Weil following criticism over his Obama tenure

Joe Biden faced his first nomination defeat Wednesday evening when three moderate Democrats joined Republicans to tank Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division nominee David Weil. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both from Arizona, blocked Weil's nomination from moving forward. This was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
White House
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she fears for 'our DEMOCRACY' if Republicans win the House and insists her party will PICK UP seats - despite trailing in the polls and facing a GOP bloodbath in November

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that she feared for the future of American democracy if Republicans took control of the House in the midterms but claimed that Democrats would pick up seats in November's elections. Poll after poll has suggested that her party is in for a humiliating result,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
202K+
Followers
12K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy