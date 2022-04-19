El Paso’s history gets even richer
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Historical Society will receive a significant piece of this area’s history. Jo Mapel a member of the Charles Morehead Family is donating items like deeds, maps, photos furniture and documents from the Morehead Family Estate
Mapel will give a presentation this coming Saturday on the donation, describing the significance of the donation that includes a journal of Moreheads’s visit to El Paso with O.T. Bassett and his visit to Washington, D.C.
The event is free and open to the public and the documents as well as the furniture will be on display.
What: Presentation by Jo Mapel on the Morehead donation to the El Paso County Historical Society. Morehead furniture, documents and photos will be on display. This event is free and open to the public.
When: 9:45 a.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Where: Burges House, 603 W. Yandell Drive in Sunset Heights.
For more information, contact the El Paso County Historical Society at 915-533-3603 or info@elpasohistory.com .
- 9-year-old’s finger amputated after fall in Missouri classroom
- In-N-Out security guard detains Las Vegas murder suspect, video shows
- Poll: Amid surge, voters favor masks, vaccine mandates
- ‘Wall of fire’ forces evacuations near Arizona tourist town
- Is it allergies, or is it COVID-19?
- Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: 90s with gusty winds in the afternoon
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 0