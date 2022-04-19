El Paso’s history gets even richer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Historical Society will receive a significant piece of this area’s history. Jo Mapel a member of the Charles Morehead Family is donating items like deeds, maps, photos furniture and documents from the Morehead Family Estate

Mapel will give a presentation this coming Saturday on the donation, describing the significance of the donation that includes a journal of Moreheads’s visit to El Paso with O.T. Bassett and his visit to Washington, D.C.

The event is free and open to the public and the documents as well as the furniture will be on display.









What: Presentation by Jo Mapel on the Morehead donation to the El Paso County Historical Society. Morehead furniture, documents and photos will be on display. This event is free and open to the public.

When: 9:45 a.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Where: Burges House, 603 W. Yandell Drive in Sunset Heights.

For more information, contact the El Paso County Historical Society at 915-533-3603 or info@elpasohistory.com .



