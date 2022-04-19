FAA: Texas leads nation in 'air laser strike' incidents

Fires across the state and in Austin are resulting in hazy conditions and a smoky odor in the air on Friday.The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reports the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, but that light winds, warm temperatures and afternoon sunshine should help increase air quality into the afternoon.Affecting the air quality are fires across the state. Almost 123,000 acres have burned in Texas this month, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service—more than three times other Marches. This week, more than 54,000 acres burned in Eastland County, near Fort Worth as a result of dry weather.Additionally,...

