Bend, OR

An interview with photographer Nancy Floyd

By Blake Andrews
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNancy Floyd is a photographer based in Bend and the author of the recent photobook Weathering Time, which collects her daily self portraits taken over more than three decades. In April she was awarded a 2022 Guggenheim Fellowship in Photography. When and why did you settle in Bend?. We...

Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
Smithonian

A Connecticut Mechanic Found Artwork Worth Millions in a Dumpster

Five years ago, in September 2017, Connecticut mechanic Jared Whipple found hundreds of artworks in a dumpster at an abandoned farmhouse. He took them home, thinking he might use them as Halloween decorations for his indoor skatepark. As it turns out, the art was anything but trash. Per Adriana Morga...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

Student filmmaker killed recording in California sand dunes

A student cinematographer was killed when an off-road vehicle full of young filmmakers rolled over in California sand dunes.Authorities say the group included the 29-year-old victim from Chapman University, and three film students from the University of Southern California.They were taking pictures on a large sand dune on the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area, which is 150 miles east of San Diego.A California Highway Patrol spokesman, Officer Arturo Platero, said the vehicle had climbed to the crest of the sand dune when it either rolled over, or went over the top and rolled.“All of those on board were wearing their...
ACCIDENTS
musictimes.com

DJ Kay Slay Cause of Death Revealed: NY Rapper Died at 55

Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay passed away at 55 years old after a tragic battle with COVID-19. More commonly known by his street name DJ Kay Slay, Keith Grayson was a New York native prominently known for his work as a graffiti artist in his early years. DJ Kay Slay...
CELEBRITIES
NOLA.com

Proof that the ivory-billed woodpecker lives on in Louisiana? Maybe.

The endangered ivory-billed woodpecker, which has been seen so sparingly in the past century that the federal government dubbed it extinct, may not be wiped out after all. A group of ornithologists from Project Principalis and the National Aviary claim the woodpecker was spotted in an undisclosed Louisiana location as recently as last October, a month after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the bird should be removed from the endangered species list and considered extinct.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Arizona on track, for now, for 1st execution since 2014

Arizona remains on track, at least for now, to use the death penalty for the first time in nearly eight years in an execution in which a condemned prisoner is being given the option of being put to death by the gas chamber — a method that hasn't been used in the U.S. in decades. Clarence Dixon's warrant for execution sets a Thursday deadline for deciding whether he will be put to death with an injection of pentobarbital or with hydrogen cyanide gas for his murder conviction in the 1977 killing of Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin. Lethal...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St John Mandel review – time-travel drama

Emily St John Mandel’s 2014 breakout novel, Station Eleven, told the story of a global pandemic that originates in the former Soviet Union and decimates life on Earth. A page-turner with an eerie, elegiac quality, it won the Arthur C Clarke award and was widely praised for its fine storytelling and for the unsettling glimpses it gave of our world plausibly unravelling into chaos and the dystopian existence beyond it. Five years after it came out, and with an HBO adaptation in the pipeline, it acquired an aura of creepy prophecy as Covid-19 made us all fluent in the language of pandemics. What made the book’s apparent prescience doubly strange is that one of Mandel’s hallmarks as a writer is noticing the echoes between apparently chance events: the links between distant characters, motifs from art recurring in life, and the historical echoes of long-separated incidents. The coincidence of a book meaningfully anticipating a current predicament could be one of her novelistic devices.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ELLE DECOR

A Color-Drenched Harlem Townhouse Sets the Scene for Entertaining Par Excellence

The musical and literary salons that the British poet James Fenton and the American writer Darryl Pinckney host in their Harlem townhouse are a delight not only for their guests, but also for passersby. Temperatures willing, they throw open the wide-paned windows so that the gentle strains of a Chopin sonata can sound out from two grand Steinway pianos in their living room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Vice

Oranj Goodman Is Making a Deliberate Alternative R&B Debut with “Mineral”

Home is a concept that rings differently in the ears of every individual. Having something, somewhere, and someone to come home to is a blessing Oranj Goodman doesn’t take for granted. Raised in Seattle and presently writing music between Washington state and New York, Goodman finds bliss in the connection and closeness of community. “Strong love for my friends and loved ones, my music and my culture brought me back to the misty Pacific Northwest,” he told Noisey about filming his new “Mineral” music video.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Country diary: The early rose chafer misses the rose

I’d just knocked a raspberry cane out of its pot when a metallic flash of emerald green caught my eye. A 2cm-long, lozenge-shaped rose chafer beetle (Cetonia aurata) crawled out of the compost. As the light struck its forewings, they shimmered iridescent violet, copper and rose gold, like oil on water.
ANIMALS

