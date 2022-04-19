ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, IL

Charles Edward “Charlie” Dhom, 95

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Edward “Charlie” Dhom, age 95, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 10:45 AM – Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM – Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Newton, Illinois,...

Moulton, Charles

Charles Alfred Moulton, 73, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on March 21, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Charles lived a life of devoted service to his family, church, and country. Charles grew up on a ranch near Jackson Hole, Wyoming in what is now Grand Teton National Park. He served in the United States Air Force for twenty-four years including in the Vietnam War and the First Gulf War. He was awarded the Air Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with One Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Air Force Achievement Medal along with many other awards and commendations. Charles had a life-long love of Scouting, and he supported dozens of young people, including many of his children and grandchildren, in their Scouting journey. He received the Silver Beaver Award and the District Award of Merit among many other honors for his service. Charles was also an avid geocacher. He found over 8,600 caches and hid another 210 across the country. Charles is survived by Carolyn Moulton, his eternal companion of 53 years, as well as his five children, Douglas A. Moulton (Lucy), Julie Bendixsen (Byron), Heidi VanWalraven (Brandon), Annette Dopp (David), and Lisa Kent (Brandon) as well as twenty-five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother Shirley Jean Moulton Burzynski, sister Sheila Jean Boyd, brother Robert "Bob" Moulton, brother James "Jim" Moulton, and sister Debra "Debbie" Ebat. He has reunited with his father Reed Lowell Moulton, sister Mary Ann Moulton, brother Reed Lowell Moulton Junior, and grandsons Andrew and Brayden Kent. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 25th from 5:30-7:00 P.M. at Newdale Church (350 Church Street, Newdale, Idaho). The funeral service will also be held at Newdale Church on Saturday, March 26th at 11:00 A.M. Those with Scouting shirts are encouraged to wear them to the service. Charles will be laid to rest in Victor Cemetery in Teton County, Idaho. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, Charles' family encourages well-wishers to donate to the Grand Teton Council or to share your memories of Charles' work with Scouting. Charles 10/9/1948 - 3/21/2022Alfred Moulton.
Marilyn J. Hubbert, 98

Marilyn J. Hubbert, age 98, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 3:47 PM – Friday, April 15, 2022, at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois. Graveside services celebrating Marilyn’s life will be held at 10:00 AM – Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Newton, Illinois, with Mike Knepper officiating. In loving memory of Marilyn, memorials may be made to the Jasper County Cancer Support Fund, PO Box 333, Newton, Illinois 62448. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.
Phyllis Anne Zink-Schwenk, 73

Phyllis Anne Zink-Schwenk, formerly Phyllis Hayes, 73, of Urbana, IL passed Wednesday at 12:30 pm, November 24, 2021 at home surrounded by loving family. Phyllis was born in Louisville, IL February 13, 1948 to John Calvin and Rochelle C. (Colclasure) Zink. She earned her Masters of Science in Education from Eastern Illinois University in 1994. She retired from the University of Illinois after serving as an Assistant Director of Student Affairs.
Jessica Lynn Spiker, 14

Jessica Lynn Spiker, age 14, of Wheeler, Illinois, passed away at 3:00 AM – Sunday, April 17, 2022, at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM – Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Newton, Illinois, with Fr. Dean Probst celebrating mass. Burial will be in the Kibler Cemetery in rural Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 AM – Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the church and again 9:30-10:30 AM, before the mass. In loving memory of Jessica, memorials may be made to St. Thomas Catholic School or The Family Life Center – Newton. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois.
Mary Lou Mullikin, 85

Mary Lou Mullikin, 85, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away peacefully at 9:29 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022. Mary was born on November 25, 1936, in Macedonia, Illinois, the daughter of Fred and Bessie (Edwards) Walker. She worked as a secretary for SIU Edwardsville, McDonnell Douglas and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals in the St. Louis area for many years. Mary mostly enjoyed reading and watching all sports on tv.
Disappearance of missing Henderson veteran under investigation

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Family, friends and now police are looking for a 61-year-old Henderson woman who has been missing for nearly a month. The Henderson Police Department says it’s currently investigating the disappearance of Pamela Winchester. Pamela’s family says the last time they heard from her was over the phone on the morning of […]
Bruce Alan Apple, 62

Bruce Alan Apple, age 62, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 4:44 AM – Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Arbor Rose Assisted Living in Robinson, Illinois. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM – Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 1:00–2:00 PM (1 hours) prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Newton, Illinois. In loving memory of Bruce, memorials may be made to Saved by Grace Animal Rescue.
Funeral services for Morgan County EMS director

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Emergency Medical Services has shared the funeral arrangements for Keenan Blair, who died Wednesday. Blair was the director of the Morgan County EMS. Visitation is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at One Christian Church. The funeral service is scheduled to immediately follow at […]
Albert Edwin White, 79

Albert White, age 79, of Greenup, Illinois, passed away at 2:31 PM – Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Albert’s life will be held at 10:30 AM – Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Meyer Funeral Home – Bishop Chapel in Greenup, Illinois with Pastor Cameron St. Michael officiating. Burial will be in the Greenup Cemetery in Greenup, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 5:00–7:00 PM Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Funeral Home. In loving memory of Albert, memorials may be made to the Greenup United Methodist Church.
Albert J. Lidy, 47

Albert J. Lidy, 47 of Dieterich, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. A Celebration of Life service will be at 6:00 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022 at Bethsaida Church, rural Dieterich, with Pastor Wyatt Schwengel, officiating. Burial in St. Aloysius Cemetery, rural Dieterich, will be held at a later date. A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to time of service, Friday evening at the church. Arrangements are in the care of Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
Georgia Ann Bauer, 88

Georgia Ann Bauer, 88, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 9:18 a.m. Monday, April 18, 2022 in Villas of Holly Brook, Shelbyville, IL. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Rev. Nathan Woolery officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Strasburg, IL. Memorials may be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Lake Land College Celebrates Community College Month

Lake Land College is joining community colleges throughout the state of Illinois and the entire nation in celebrating National Community College Month this April. As does Lake Land College, community colleges provide opportunities for people to change their lives through the power of an education. Lake Land College helps people transform their lives, and in turn, their families and their communities.
HSHS Medical Group Welcomes Amanda Zumbahlen, APRN, To Quick Care

HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Amanda Zumbahlen, APRN, to our medical team. As an urgent care provider, Amanda will see patients at Quick Care – Powered by HSHS Medical Group. Quick Care, located at 601 W. Washington St., Suite 1, Newton, provides walk-in urgent care for patients who are 3 months and older.
Thomas Maxedon, 87

Thomas Maxedon, 87, of Mattoon, IL, formerly of Oakland, IL, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, in his residence. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor, IL with Reverend Richard Eident officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in Windsor Cemetery. Per Tom’s request, memorials may be made to his grandchildren’s college fund in care of Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, 207 N. Oak, Windsor, IL 61957. Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home is assisting the family.
