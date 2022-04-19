Municipal Sale of Real Estate

LUZERNE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Paving scams tend to resurface when the weather starts warming up. Some are concerned one is already making its way around the area. This scam is nothing new, usually, it starts with a random contractor who shows up and says he has ‘leftover asphalt’ from another project and wants […]

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO