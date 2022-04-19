Municipal Sale of Real Estate

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
LANCASTER, Pa. — Newly proposed legislation is taking aim at blight and hundreds of thousands of homes in desperate need of repair and weatherization. The Whole-Home Repairs Act would create a program to assess home repair needs and find contractors and community organizations to perform the repairs. Homeowners would be granted up to $50,000 for each unit. Small landlords would be granted a forgivable $50,000 loan per unit.
WILLIAMSPORT-A Lycoming County company that specializes in the development of real estate for the restaurant industry is seeking more than $3.8 million in damages claiming a bank violated a right-of-first-offer agreement with a State College area property. Pennsylvania Investment Properties II (PIP II) in a complaint filed Friday in U.S....
LUZERNE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Paving scams tend to resurface when the weather starts warming up. Some are concerned one is already making its way around the area. This scam is nothing new, usually, it starts with a random contractor who shows up and says he has ‘leftover asphalt’ from another project and wants […]
A hemp farm in Rock Tavern is among the 52 hemp farms in New York granted a conditional marijuana cultivation license. Owner Heather Walsh said she and her husband Tom Walsh bought the farm five years ago with the intention of growing hemp. They farmed four acres of the crop...
By Crystal McGough ARGO — The Argo City Council voted unanimously to elect councilor Danny McCarley to represent the city as its voting delegate for the Alabama Municipal Insurance Corporation during the Alabama League of Municipalities convention, which will be held in Tuscaloosa in May. The council also approved Ordinance 2022-04-11, amending its Safe Streets […]
Memories of Dutch Springs are for sale online. The Lower Nazareth Township aqua park and scuba diving venue is closed, but equipment and gear accumulated over 40 years is available from Alderfer Auction. Wetsuits, fins, tanks and masks are available, along with vehicles, shipping containers, compressors and a backhoe. The auction started last week and runs through April 26.
DENNISON — Rural Action will hold a small business social from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 5 at the Streetside Center, 416 Center St. The site was formerly the Masonic Lodge. A panel of speakers will be present to answer questions about starting, running and growing a small business. Speakers will discuss small business resources, websites, and community development. The panel includes:
The Youngsville City Council has adopted the Master Plan for the next phase of the Youngsville Sports Complex. Mayor Ken Ritter provided details of the now approved expansion project on his Facebook page on Tuesday. The project, he says, will be on 46.5 acres located east of the current complex and Detente Road.
