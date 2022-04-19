ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$2 million upgrade at Boys & Girls Club nears completion

By Shereen Siewert
 1 day ago
Photo courtesy bgclub.com.

WAUSAU – The Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area has nearly completed renovations at the Caroline S. Mark site, the club announced this week.

The $2 million facility upgrade and program expansion will allow the club to serve more kids – in grades 3 through 12 – than ever before.

Upgrades include:

  • Modernized spaces to support academic success, healthy lifestyles and good character and leadership programs
  • Culinary adventures in a brand new state-of-the art teaching kitchen
  • Dance and fitness studio and gymnasium
  • Fun field trips
  • Specialized elementary spaces and programming
  • Dedicated teen center
  • Career and college exploration opportunities
  • Hands-on STEM activities and challenges

Summer programming begins on June 6. The club is open from 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast, lunch and a snack are served daily at no additional cost.

For more information, visit bgclub.com/summer-2022.

ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

