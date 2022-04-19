Texas Institute of Letters celebrates African American playwright Celeste Bedford Walker

Houston playwright Celeste Bedford Walker will be in El Paso this week to be honored by the Texas Institute of Letters.

Walker will receive the organization's Lon Tinkle Award for Lifetime Achievement, making her the first African American to receive the honor. The organization will have a series of literary readings this week that will culminate in a banquet.

The award is the highest honor given by the institute, which was established in 1936 to recognize distinctive literary achievement. It will be presented to Walker at the annual banquet April 23 at Ardovino's Desert Crossing, 1 Ardovinos Drive in Sunland Park, New Mexico.

“Celeste Bedford Walker has been at the forefront of literary Texas for years, and her expertly crafted plays combine surprising drama, sharp and incisive dialogue, and the revelation of opening a new world for fans of the theater,” institute President Sergio Troncoso said in a news release.

“I am thrilled that the TIL council voted unanimously to honor Celeste with this award. She is a stellar writer from Houston who has written dozens of plays that open up your heart and soul, that stay with you long after you have left the theater, and that often pursue a sense of social justice with humor as well as gut-wrenching testimony."

Walker, in a telephone interview Monday, said she began writing with a dream to pen the great American novel.

"I got about 30 pages into it and realized I didn't have the patience or the inclination or the skills to write a novel. What I really wanted to do was put two or three characters into a scene and let them talk their way out of it," she said.

"That's when I realized maybe what I wanted to do is write a play."

Walker, who was 29 years old at the time, said she joined a theater group to help her learn more about plays.

"It was called the Black Art Center and I went in as an actress to get a sense of it. And I met a group of writers while I was there," she said.

Walker said they took turns bringing in different pieces of writing to share and one day she decided to bring in some pages that she had written. A few years before, she had written a sort of diary from her observations of the goings-on of a polygamist Black family.

"That was my very first play. I brought in dribbles of what I had written of 'Sister, Sister,' " she said. "And they said, 'More, more, bring in more.' "

The play, originally titled "Once in a Wife Time," has been presented widely in theaters.

Today, Walker is the author of more than 40 plays that have received national awards and productions. She won the National Black Theatre Festival’s August Wilson Playwriting Award, the NAACP Theatre Awards for Best Play and Best Playwright, New York’s AUDELCO Award, and Broadway World’s (Houston) Regional Award for Best Play.

Dramalogue from Los Angeles has described that first play "Sister Sister" as “practically flawless,” according to the institute's news release.

Walker said it was organic for her to write about the African American experience.

"It wasn't really a decision. It was just the unconscious self, things that surrounded me and people and events. Many of my plays are historical dramas rising out of themes that I heard in the neighborhood," she said.

" 'Camp Logan' came out of elders talking about Camp Logan that happened in 1917 when an all Black regiment was stationed in Houston and were going overseas to fight. They had a serious run-in with police officers and it was a tragedy, really — many deaths."

Her eclectic plays include: "Sassy Mamas," the musical "Over Forty," "Greenwood: An American Dream Destroyed," "I Barbara Jordan," "Harlem After Hours," "Black Spurs" and "The Wreckin’ Ball."

"I think my strong point is characters, writing dialogue for characters. That's what reviewers seem to say about me," she said. "I do like to write nonstereotypical characters — the authentic Black experience as I see it. I want to show Blacks, faithful, loving, humorous, ambitious, striving, happy, sad, as human beings, as we all are."

Texas Institute of Letters schedule

Wednesday , April 20 : The Texas Institute of Letters in the Community, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Shelley Armitage and Steven L. Davis, Dorris Van Doren Branch Library, 551 E. Redd Road.

Wednesday , April 20 : The Texas Institute of Letters in the Community, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Alessandra Narváez Varela and Sylvia Aguilar-Zéleny, introduced by Lee Byrd, Judge Edward Marquez Branch Library, 610 N. Yarbrough Drive.

Thursday , April 21 : The Texas Institute of Letters in the Community, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Diana López and Carmen Tafolla at the Sergio Troncoso Branch Library, 9321 Alameda Ave.

Thursday , April 21 : The Texas Institute of Letters in the Community, 5 to 6 p.m., Carol Flake Chapman and W. K. Stratton, Esperanza Moreno Branch Library, 12480 Pebble Hills Blvd.

Friday , April 22 : TIL tour of El Segundo Barrio, its history and street murals, at 9 a.m., led by historian David Romo. Meet at El Sagrado Corazón Church, 602 S. Oregon St; a 15-minute walk from the Hilton Doubletree Downtown El Paso, 600 El Paso St.

Friday , April 22 : Guided tour of El Paso Museum of Art for 20 to 30 institute members, 2:30 p.m., 1 Arts Festival Plaza; a seven-minute walk from Hilton Doubletree. Space is limited.

Friday , April 22 : Welcome for new institute members, 5 p.m. Sunset Terrace (seventh floor, Hilton Doubletree (only for new members, hosts and the institute's council).

Friday , April 22 : Opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m., Sky Lounge, Hilton Doubletree.

Friday , April 22 : Poetry awards, with emcee Sergio Troncoso, and readings by new members: Carol Flake Chapman, Melissa Studdard and Edward Vidaurre; 8 to 10 p.m. Salons 1-2 next to Sky Lounge 1 “Art Without Borders.”

Saturday , April 23 : Light breakfast available, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Salons 1-2 next to Sky Lounge.

Saturday , April 23 : Children’s book awards, with emcee Diana López, and readings by new members: Chris Barton, Don Tate and Jennifer Ziegler, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Salons 1-2.

Saturday , April 23 : With emcee Bill Sibley, readings by new members: Frederick Luis Aldama, Shelley Armitage, Will Evans and Catherine Clinton, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Salons 1-2.

Saturday , April 23 : Two buses for institute members depart from parking lot of Hilton Doubletree for Ardovino’s Desert Crossing at 5 p.m. Reception at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing, 6 p.m. Sunset Hall. Dinner at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $60 per person, available at www.texasinstituteofletters.org .

Saturday , April 23 : Annual banquet program from 8 to 10 p.m.: Texas Institute of Letters awards, with songwriter Michael Martin Murphey, Lifetime Achievement award winner Celeste Bedford Walker, new member readings by Francisco Stork and Amanda Eyre Ward, a farewell from TIL President Sergio Troncoso, closing comments by incoming president Diana López, and more.

Sunday , April 24 : Morning hike on Pine Tree Trail through Organ Mountains in New Mexico led by Steven L. Davis at 10 a.m. — 4.5 mile “moderate” hike, with 1,000 foot elevation gain, about two to three hours. Meet at Hilton Doubletree lobby. Please bring your own snacks. May have early dinner in Mesilla, New Mexico.

