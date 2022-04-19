ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mark Dominik's Take on Drafting LB and Another WR in First Round

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles have never drafted a safety in the first round, and we all know the last time they went with an off-the-ball linebacker on the first night of a draft was 40-plus years ago. There might be a glimmer of hope that changes at the end of the...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos down to five candidates in search for new owner

There will be a new Denver Broncos owner in place once the 2022 NFL season gets going in September. Outgoing CEO Joe Ellis has noted multiple times that the organization wants to have a new owner in the fold once the regular season starts. All of this comes after the...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Packers Named Potential Landing Spot for Former All-Pro Edge Rusher

Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Popculture

NFL Team Reportedly Has Interest in Trading for Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is looking to be traded after the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. And looks like a team is ready to add the former first-round pick to their roster. According to The Athletic, the Carolina Panthers are interested in trading for Mayfield, but there are other quarterbacks they are targeting. The Panthers were one of the teams in the running to add Watson but could select a QB in the NFL Draft later this month.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First wide receiver chosen in every NFL draft in Super Bowl era

Catching on (AP Photo/Tom Hood, File) It isn't as easy as it seems to find a great wide receiver in the NFL draft. Take a look at the first WRs taken in the selection process since the Super Bowl era, and you realize a lot of the first off the board fizzled big time. (Stats via: Profootballreference.com.)1967: Gene Washington Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports Taken eighth overall out of a powerhouse Michigan State program by the Minnesota Vikings, Gene Washington played six seasons with the Purple before finishing with Denver. He had 182 catches, 26 for touchdowns.1968: Haven Moses Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK The ninth...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Millen
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Kyle Hamilton
The Spun

Justin Fields Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this offseason, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made it clear he wanted to complete his comeback to the NFL. Over the past few months, he’s been working with several current and former NFL players to make that happen. One of those is former first-round pick Justin Fields – who shares a quarterback coach with Kaepernick.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mock Draft#American Football#Wr#First Round#Eagles#Siriusxm Blitz#Nfl Radio#Espnu Radio#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Pro Bowlers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One RB for the Dolphins in each round of the 2022 NFL draft

Heading into the draft, the Miami Dolphins have the fewest number of draft picks of any team in the NFL, as they’ll only make four selections. Despite signing Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds at the start of the free agency period, Miami has been looking at running backs during this pre-draft process. There’s a very real chance that general manager Chris Grier and the rest of the team decision-makers opt to use one of their selections on a back.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Steelers could take advantage of deep tackle class with early pick in NFL Draft

Kevin Colbert’s “regret” last offseason was not fortifying an offensive line that resulted in the Pittsburgh Steelers starting rookies at left tackle and center. “An affordable veteran that maybe could have eased the growth time for that group,” Colbert said in February, “but we knew it was going to be a tough year.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
MassLive.com

NFL mock draft tracker 2022: Who do experts think Patriots will take in Round 1?

The 2022 NFL Draft is just over a week away, which means that mock draft season is at an all-time high. We’re hitting the final stretch of the pre-draft process, with the Senior Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine and pro days all in the rear-view mirror. All that remains is for teams to finalize their draft boards and figure out who the heck they’re going to pick.
NFL
The Game Haus

Channing Tindall 2022 NFL Draft Profile

The 2022 NFL Draft will be a great event for teams to start building for their future. Here is the Channing Tindall 2022 NFL Draft Profile. 2021 stats: 67 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble. While he played early in his career, Tindall really stepped...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy