Rolesville Farmers Market to hold Business Saturday
ROLESVILLE — The Downtown Rolesville Farmers Market will hold its Rolesville Business Saturday event sponsored by the Rolesville Chamber of Commerce this weekend.
Brick-and-mortar shops and home-based businesses are invited to set up booths at the farmers market and share information with customers. Realtor Allen Smith will serve as DJ. The Thorne to Rose Foundation is this week’s featured nonprofit.
For more information, call the Rolesville Chamber of Commerce at 919-562-7069.
