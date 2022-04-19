Rolesville Farmers Market to hold Business Saturday

The Law Office of Michael Paul’s booth is pictured at the Downtown Rolesville Farmers Market.

Rolesville Chamber of Commerce and Shop With a Cop representatives pose for a picture at the Downtown Rolesville Farmers Market.

All are invited to the Downtown Rolesville Farmers Market for a local business expo on Saturday.

ROLESVILLE — The Downtown Rolesville Farmers Market will hold its Rolesville Business Saturday event sponsored by the Rolesville Chamber of Commerce this weekend.

Brick-and-mortar shops and home-based businesses are invited to set up booths at the farmers market and share information with customers. Realtor Allen Smith will serve as DJ. The Thorne to Rose Foundation is this week’s featured nonprofit.

For more information, call the Rolesville Chamber of Commerce at 919-562-7069.