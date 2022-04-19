ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, CA

Plein Air workshop in June

By Submitted
Plumas County News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA two-day Plein Air Workshop, taught by Kimball Geisler, is coming to the Lost Sierra on June 1st and 2nd, as part of the Plein Air Festival being held in Quincy and surrounding areas May 31-June 4. Geisler (vice president of the Plein Air Painters of America) will be...

www.plumasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

The Best Portable Umbrellas for Plein Air Drawing and Painting

Click here to read the full article. Plein air painters know that the sun is both friend and foe. While it can bathe a landscape in beautiful light, it can also beat down on you hard, making your artmaking less and less enjoyable. To protect yourself from harmful UV rays and stay a little cooler on a hot day, bring a portable umbrella with you. A good one can reduce glare on your canvas or paper and even protect you from sudden gusts of wind. Below, we profile five of the best shade umbrellas that are convenient to carry around...
LIFESTYLE
WDVM 25

Artists at Capital Art & Craft Festival show support for Ukraine

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The Spring Capital Art and Craft Festival is back at the Dulles Expo Center, and a handful of artists here are using this opportunity to help Ukraine. The Spring Capital Art and Craft Festival feature over 200 artists with various art pieces, including handmade jewelry, paintings, and more. One artist Christine […]
VISUAL ART
New Haven Independent

Shula Weinstein Brings A Coastal Town To Life

The colorful digital artwork on the walls brought sparks of light to the space at Never Ending Books. In one piece, swirls of darkness and fluorescence together ripped across an undulating landscape. In another, the dark forms of buildings, lit from within by explosions of brightness, melted into one another, suggesting vastness and a riotous amount of life. In still another, the forms of leaves and pale branches draped across the view of a passing stream. They and many others are part of visual artist and musician Shula Weinstein’s show ​“The Sun Rises on a Coastal Town,” running now at the State Street spot for the next few weeks.
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Quincy, CA
hypebeast.com

Pace Publishing Documents the Artistic Evolution of Wilfredo Lam

The book is available to purchase for $50 USD. Wifredo Lam was a Cuban artist best known for his large-scale paintings that interjected Modernist techniques with Afro-Cuban imagery. Pace Publishing has released a new book chronicling the recent retrospective exhibition on the artist that went on view at the gallery’s New York flagship this past year.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Tour Cecilia Alemani’s Venice Biennale Exhibition, Coursing with Surrealist Energies and Abounding with Bodies

Click here to read the full article. At last—Venice. For the first time since 2019, La Biennale is on view in the Most Serene Republic. Cecilia Alemani, the chief curator of High Line Art in New York, is at the helm of this, the 59th edition, and she has organized a central exhibition that is a feast of breathtaking proportions. Titled “The Milk of Dreams,” after a children’s book by the artist Leonora Carrington, it includes 213 artists across the show’s two traditional locations, the Central Pavilion and the Arsenale. The vast majority of them identify as female or gender-nonconforming—a thrilling change of...
VISUAL ART
munaluchi

Live Wedding Painters: Highlighting Black Artists

Live wedding painters share their artistic styles, inspirations, and challenges of painting live. Capturing your wedding day through photography is a wedding day staple; however, a lesser known way to capture your wedding is through live wedding painters. These talented artists attend your event and paint your most special moments on site, live! Pretty cool, right?
RELATIONSHIPS
Art in America

Venice Diary: At the Arsenale

In the exhibition text for “The Milk of Dreams,” the main event at the 59th Venice Biennale, artistic director Cecilia Alemani identifies a set of key questions that the show takes up: “How is the definition of the human changing? What constitutes life, and what differentiates plant and animal, human and non-human?” In the Arsenale half of the show, at least, this brief is taken rather literally: humanoids and hybrid figures abound. Dominating the opening antechamber is Simone Leigh’s massive bronze sculpture Brick House (2019), part of a series in which the Black female body merges with a range of vernacular architectural forms, including the domed earthen huts of the Mousgoum people of Cameroon and the Natchez, Mississippi, roadside restaurant Mammy’s Cupboard, housed in the voluminous skirt of a stereotypical mammy figure holding out a serving tray. (Leigh’s sculpture will be familiar to New Yorkers because of its appearance on the High Line, where Alemani has served as chief curator since 2011.) It is echoed, in the next room, by a group of five similarly massive adobe sculptures of anthropomorphized vessels based on Indigenous clay ovens by Argentinian artist Gabriel Chaile, each one representing a member of his family.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monet
CNET

Artists 15,000 Years Ago Painted With Fire to Make Visceral Galleries

In a toasty cave 15,000 years ago, Magdalenian people of early France gathered around a campfire and intricately carved slate-colored stones. Centuries later, archeologists excavated these artistic remnants and set them up for display in the British Museum. But for a long time, the plaques held a mystery. Some are...
VISUAL ART
Vogue Magazine

African Art in Venice Forum: a platform bringing together a multiplicity of voices

In conjunction with the opening week of the Biennale Internazionale dell’Arte di Venezia, tomorrow will start the African Art in Venice Forum (AAVF), a public and free discursive event presented every other year in Venice. The project provides a new platform to present and discuss topics related to contemporary art from Africa and its diasporas in the cultural, professional, and infrastructural context of the Venice Biennale.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

98-Year-Old Computer Art Pioneer Vera Molnar Is Presenting At The Venice Biennale For The First Time

Click here to read the full article. The NFT boom has renewed people’s interest in the earlier phases of the digital art movement, and with that renewed attention, Vera Molnar, 98, is now an object of fascination. Considered to be the first woman artist to incorporate computers in her practice, Molnar is enjoying long awaited recognition for her contributions and will now be presenting her work at the Venice Biennale for the first time . Curated by Francesca Franco, Molnar will present her new work Icône 2020 at a Collateral Event at the Atelier Muranese. “I wanted to connect by two passions,”...
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Air#Gallery#Art#Plein Air Painting#The Lost Sierra#Byu Idaho#Bfa#Driggs Plein Air Festival#Bear Creek Frames#Lostsierrapleinair Com#French
ARTnews

National Gallery of Victoria Receives ‘Unprecedented’ $74 M. Donation to Fund New Contemporary Building

Click here to read the full article. The National Gallery of Victoria has received a $74 million (AUD $100 million) donation from the family of an Australian billionaire and philanthropist to fund the construction of a new building dedicated to contemporary art amid a shortfall in government funding. The new space, The Fox: NGV Contemporary, set to be located in Melbourne’s arts precinct will be named for the donors, supply chain magnate Lindsay Fox and his wife, Paula, who serves on the board of the NGV foundation. The government overseeing the Australian state of Victoria and its cultural sector has invested $1.3...
VISUAL ART
operawire.com

Puccini Festival Announces 2022 Season

The Puccini Festival at the Torre del Lago in Italy has announced its 2022 season. The festival will be held between July 15 and August 27, 2022 and marks teh first festival in two years following the pandemic. The festival opens with “Madama Butterfly” which will be directed by Manu...
THEATER & DANCE
ARTnews

Structural Review: Maria Eichhorn Exposes the German Pavilion’s Foundations at the Venice Biennale

Click here to read the full article. Germany’s national pavilion at the Venice Biennale has yet again taken a bruising. In 1993, artist Hans Haacke famously shattered the building’s travertine floors and put the rubble on display. This time, Maria Eichhorn has ripped up a long patch of it and dug down, revealing brick and cement supports, plus dirt and rock. A netted fence prevents visitors from tumbling into the abyss. Though Eichhorn’s piece is a nod to Chris Burden’s legendary 1986 piece Exposing the Foundation of the Museum, which excavated part of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, understanding...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Danh Vo Creates a ‘Living’ Show of Other Artists’ Work in Venice

Click here to read the full article. In his work, Danh Vo proposes that you don’t necessarily have to have made an object in order to call it your own. The very typewriter that the Unabomber used to pen his manifestos was included in his 2018 Guggenheim Museum retrospective, as was a chair used by a member of the Kennedy administration. Neither of these objects would have been out of place in a history museum. In Vo’s hands, however, they become art. And so it can be somewhat alarming when Vo crafts anything at all, no matter how amateurish it is....
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
The Guardian

Gabrieli Consort & Players/McCreesh review – superb and exhilarating Bach

The main work in Paul McCreesh and his Gabrieli Consort and Players’ Bach concert at the Wigmore was the Easter Oratorio, which we don’t hear nearly as often as we should. Originally written as a cantata for Easter Sunday in 1725, it was revised as an oratorio 10 years later. With just under an hour’s music, it’s relatively short when placed beside Bach’s Passions. And, unlike Handelian oratorio, it is rooted primarily in reflection rather than dramatic narrative. “Reflective”, however, doesn’t even begin to describe the impact it makes with its elated opening and closing choruses, recitatives for multiple soloists that veer at times towards operatic arioso, and successive arias with woodwind obbligatos. It’s meditative, exalted and among the most beautiful things in Bach’s output.
RELIGION
InsideHook

Could Tactile Art Be the Next Big Thing?

Museums, as a whole, aren’t too into the idea of visitors touching the artwork on display. That’s entirely understandable, for plenty of reasons. (“Are there fingerprints on these paintings?” is not a question anyone wants to hear asked when looking at art.) But it’s also worth considering the ways that the pandemic has altered many people’s relationship with public spaces — and the way artists might be using their work to explore those changes.
VISUAL ART
InsideHook

Claude Monet Painting Heads to Auction After Legal Settlement

When it comes to ethics and the sale of art, it’s not hard to navigate into complex territory. Art looted by the Nazis during World War II is an obvious red flag that calls out for restitution, for instance — but when you begin looking into art sold under duress by (for example) Jewish families looking to leave Europe quickly, that’s something for which it can be more difficult to find definitive proof.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy