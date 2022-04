Playoff contenders beat the teams they’re supposed to beat, and that’s the opposite of what the Yankees just did against the Orioles. The same offensive woes that plagued New York in too many games last season cropped up in Baltimore — outside of a four-run fifth inning on Saturday, the Bombers bats managed only two runs across the other 28 innings of the series. Not great!

