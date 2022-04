According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen had his MRI come back negative. This is great news for both Andersen and the Hurricanes as a whole, as it gives hope that he may be ready for the playoffs which are set to begin in roughly two weeks time. It looked as though the result could have been much worse, as the 32-year-old was injured in a game on Saturday night versus the Colorado Avalanche. Not only was the injury non-contact related, but it was bad enough that he had to be helped off the ice.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO