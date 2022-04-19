ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Knizner sitting Tuesday for St. Louis

By Josh Levinson
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series...

FanSided

3 surprise performers in Cardinals series split with Brewers

The St. Louis Cardinals’ first road trip fell on the home Opening series for the Milwaukee Brewers. They got off to a shaky start against the Milwaukee Brewers, who were celebrating their home opener weekend, but the St. Louis Cardinals got back up and split the series. Thursday, Cardinals...
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman gets brutally honest on first game against Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman experienced an emotional homecoming this past weekend when he played in front of the LA faithful at Dodger Stadium for the first time. A California native, there’s no denying that it was an emotional moment for Freeman. However, the former Atlanta Braves World Series champion has another moment like that upcoming. On Tuesday night, the Braves will come to Dodger Stadium for Freeman’s first matchup against them in the 2022 MLB season- and his first matchup against the Braves ever. Freeman got honest on the showdown against Atlanta, as reported by Yahoo Sports.
FanSided

Umpire ruins incredible 15-pitch Carlos Correa at-bat

Carlos Correa’s extended at-bat against the Red Sox came to a disappointing end when the umpire ruled a borderline pitch a strike looking. Carlos Correa hasn’t completely hit the ground running with the Twins to start his debut season but that doesn’t mean he isn’t producing incredible moments.
Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
The Spun

Breaking: The X-Ray Results Are In For Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels fans can breathe a little easier. Mike Trout was hit in the hand by a pitch during Sunday afternoon’s game. The Angels star outfielder had to leave the game, appearing to be in significant pain. It didn’t look good. Thankfully, though, the X-ray results are...
The Spun

Former Star MLB Pitcher Announces His Retirement

After 12 years in the big leagues, former Cy Young pitcher Jake Arrieta has announced his retirement. Arrieta, who last pitched for the San Diego Padres last season, revealed he was stepping away during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. “Well, I haven’t signed...
Yardbarker

Dodgers Make First Roster Move Of the Season

View the original article to see embedded media. The Dodgers made their first official roster move on Sunday. Prior to first pitch, the Dodgers announced that they had recalled reliever Phil Bickford and optioned Garrett Cleavinger. The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett was one of the first to report. Bickford...
FanSided

Watch Freddie Freeman reunite, embrace former Braves teammates

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman reunited with his former Atlanta Braves teammates ahead of their game on Monday night. After winning the World Series last season, Atlanta Braves longtime first baseman Freddie Freeman hit free agency. Both the Braves and Freeman could not reach an agreement on a contract, leading the first baseman to sign on with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Chasing Barry Bonds For Elite MLB Home Run History

Albert Pujols may never catch or pass Barry Bonds on the all-time home runs list, but that doesn’t take away from all the history that Pujols has made over his 22-year career. Yesterday, the St. Louis Cardinals‘ icon hit a three-run homer to tie the game against the Milwaukee...
FanSided

5 Boston Red Sox who won’t be on the roster by May 1

Who on the Boston Red Sox current roster won’t be there on May 1?. Major League Baseball allowed teams to have 28-man rosters going into the 2022 season. On May 1, the roster sizes must be reduced to 26 men. With injuries and Covid-19 still a concern it will be interesting to see how the Red Sox proceed.
NBC Sports

Umpire missed startling 27 calls in Saturday's A's-Jays game

It was an afternoon to forget for the Toronto Blue Jays and home plate umpire Jeff Nelson on Saturday. The A's beat the Blue Jays 7-5 at Rogers Centre, tying the series at one game apiece prior to Toronto's 4-3 win in the rubber match on Sunday. One storyline from...
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Cy Young winner announces his retirement

A former Cy Young Award winner has decided to call it a career. Jake Arrieta was a guest on Monday’s episode of Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. In his interview, Arrieta told hosts Big Cat and PFT Commenter that he is done pitching. Big Cat...
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuna Jr.’s fiery message to Braves fans amid next steps in MLB return

The Atlanta Braves have been in need of a boost out the gates as they look to defend their World Series title, and that’s exactly what is on the way for the club. Superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has been injured since last season when he suffered a torn ACL, but his long-awaited return is growing rapidly closer. Acuna is clearly fired up to be getting back to business, and he took to Twitter to share a message that will have the entire city of Atlanta buzzing.
