Wausau, WI

Historical Society to offer open house, walking tour, book event

By Shereen Siewert
 1 day ago
WAUSAU – May is Preservation Month and it makes sense that the Marathon County Historical Society has several events to help folks get into the past. These include an open house, a walking tour and a book event.

House Full of History will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 14. Visitors will have the opportunity to see parts of collections that are usually stored behind closed doors. See how the collections are preserved and stored and ask staff members questions about what they do. No matter your age (kids are welcome!), learn about the history of Marathon County and the people who called it home.

Also on May 14, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., the Historical Society and Janke Bookstore welcome author Janet Newman to discuss her new book, “Letters from Clara: One Intrepid Woman’s Travels on the Eve of War, 1936-1939.” Books will be available for purchase and signing.

In 1936, Clara Pagel set off from Wausau on what would be a three-year world tour. Her collection of letters document her many adventures as Pagel witnesses history in the making. Janet Newman shares the story of a remarkable, independent woman as Pagel travels the world and in the process, learns more about herself.

Tales Between Two Depots, from noon to 4 p.m. May 15, is a preservation walking tour from the Grant Street Depot to the Depot on Stewart Avenue. Reenactors at seven tour stops give a glimpse of what life in Wausau was like around the turn of the century. Tickets are available that day at each site for $15 per person. Walk the route in any order or hop on and off the Kolbe & Kolbe Trolley.

For more information, contact Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750.

If you go

House Full of History

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 14

410 McIndoe St., Wausau

Book Launch – Letters from Clara with author Janet Newman

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 14

410 McIndoe St., Wausau

Tales Between Two Depots

Noon to 4 p.m. May 15

Downtown Wausau

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Drayden African American Schoolhouse Offers Free Monthly Open Houses

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Museum Division, in partnership with the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions (UCAC), will be offering free Open Houses for visitors and the community at the Drayden African American Schoolhouse in Drayden. The open houses are one Saturday a month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dates of Open Houses include April 2, May 7, June 4, June 18, 19, & 20 (special hours for Juneteenth Weekend), July 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1.
DRAYDEN, MD
Wausau area obituaries April 18, 2022

Jerry Ellen Gunderson, 95, died April 10, 2022, at her home in Wausau, in Hospice care. She was born December 29,1926 to Evie and Gus Ruether, in Columbia, Missouri. Jerry was a big sister to two brothers, Bob and Mike. The family settled in the tiny town of Glasgow, MO, on the banks of the muddy Missouri River.
WAUSAU, WI
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland Historical Society offers trip through time to explore local trolley legacy

West Penn Railways Co. was a major provider of public transit over trolley lines in Westmoreland County and surrounding areas, from 1917 until the company’s demise in 1952. Fans of local history and past transportation modes can take a figurative trip back through time on those now-gone lines if they attend an April 3 program, “Remember When — Trollies Rolled through Westmoreland County.”
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Business of the Week: Cedar Creek Grill House

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
Your Letters: Earth Day in Wausau honors life, builds a better community

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
Pet of the Week: Camaro

Sup! I’m Camaro. I’m a handsome guy who is looking for his forever home. I am super active and love to play, so if you have lots of energy I’m the guy for you. Sometimes it takes me a bit to let people into my inner circle, but when you’re as handsome as me you’re allowed to be a bit picky. So, what do you say? Do you wanna make this thing official and call me yours?!
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
