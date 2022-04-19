ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheila Heti - Pure Colors

wamc.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSheila Heti is a philosopher of modern experience, and she has...

www.wamc.org

Sheila Heti
urbanbellemag.com

‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Destiny Payton-Williams Called out by Blogger

There has been a lot of talk about Destiny Payton-Williams and Melody Holt’s fallout. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” had a lot to say about the latest episode. On the episode, Melody Holt and Destiny Payton-Williams finally came face to face to address their issues. At last season’s reunion, Destiny told Carlos King that she was a bit confused about where she stood with Melody. And she said they hadn’t spoken since wrapping up filming. LaTisha Scott would then chime in and say that Melody doesn’t know how to be a friend. She accused Melody of only wanting people in her life when she needs them to uplift her. Then when she gets over a trying time, she ghosts them.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

The Tale of King Crab review – storytelling session turns into Herzogian nightmare

A group of elderly Italian men sit around drinking red wine, eating spaghetti and trading local folk stories passed down by their parents and grandparents. It was different back then, explains one old boy; there was no TV, so people had to sit around talking of an evening (though sitting around talking is precisely what this lot are doing). He tells the tale of Luciano, the illegitimate son of a local doctor sometime in the 19th century. It’s a dark story, he warns. Though possibly not dark enough. What first-time feature directors Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis seem to be going for here is a Herzogian waking nightmare, but the necessary sense of horror and despair never fully comes off.
MOVIES
Salon

5 best munchies-themed gifts for the stoner in your life

It's April 20, which we all know as a national holiday for the stoners among us. It's also pretty well-known that indulging in marijuana can cause the munchies. After all, the active ingredient — tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC — stimulates appetite. While weed-sparked cravings are very personal and capricious...
FOOD & DRINKS
#Bible
ABC13 Houston

New Nat Geo Show Is the Perfect Thing To Watch With Your Family This Earth Day

Watch "Branching Out: A Nat Geo Earth Day Adventure" here. With Earth Day fast approaching, it's time to figure out what to watch. With tons of eco-related shows to watch on every streaming platform, it can be difficult to decide where to start! From National Geographic's "The Secrets of Whales" to the awe-inspiring intensity of "Explorer: The Last Tepui" on Disney+, there's a nature documentary for everyone. But what if you're looking for something that's more fun for the whole family?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Pace Publishing Documents the Artistic Evolution of Wilfredo Lam

The book is available to purchase for $50 USD. Wifredo Lam was a Cuban artist best known for his large-scale paintings that interjected Modernist techniques with Afro-Cuban imagery. Pace Publishing has released a new book chronicling the recent retrospective exhibition on the artist that went on view at the gallery’s New York flagship this past year.
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St John Mandel review – time-travel drama

Emily St John Mandel’s 2014 breakout novel, Station Eleven, told the story of a global pandemic that originates in the former Soviet Union and decimates life on Earth. A page-turner with an eerie, elegiac quality, it won the Arthur C Clarke award and was widely praised for its fine storytelling and for the unsettling glimpses it gave of our world plausibly unravelling into chaos and the dystopian existence beyond it. Five years after it came out, and with an HBO adaptation in the pipeline, it acquired an aura of creepy prophecy as Covid-19 made us all fluent in the language of pandemics. What made the book’s apparent prescience doubly strange is that one of Mandel’s hallmarks as a writer is noticing the echoes between apparently chance events: the links between distant characters, motifs from art recurring in life, and the historical echoes of long-separated incidents. The coincidence of a book meaningfully anticipating a current predicament could be one of her novelistic devices.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CNET

Artists 15,000 Years Ago Painted With Fire to Make Visceral Galleries

In a toasty cave 15,000 years ago, Magdalenian people of early France gathered around a campfire and intricately carved slate-colored stones. Centuries later, archeologists excavated these artistic remnants and set them up for display in the British Museum. But for a long time, the plaques held a mystery. Some are...
VISUAL ART
CBS News

Book excerpt: "The Candy House" by Jennifer Egan

Jennifer Egan's 2010 novel "A Visit From the Goon Squad" earned her the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. Now, she's written a sequel, "The Candy House," in which a tech giant develops the means for users to externalize and share every memory they're ever had. (Sounds like trouble.) Read an excerpt...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ELLE DECOR

A Color-Drenched Harlem Townhouse Sets the Scene for Entertaining Par Excellence

The musical and literary salons that the British poet James Fenton and the American writer Darryl Pinckney host in their Harlem townhouse are a delight not only for their guests, but also for passersby. Temperatures willing, they throw open the wide-paned windows so that the gentle strains of a Chopin sonata can sound out from two grand Steinway pianos in their living room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TheConversationAU

True writing is a convulsive act: inside the mind of Elena Ferrante

Where does great writing come from? How does the reading of writers shape their work? Perhaps the great writers are true originals, free from influence? For many readers of Elena Ferrante’s celebrated novels of the relationships between girls and women, her stories are so distinctive they appear to have arrived fully formed. In the essays collected in her latest book, though, she offers a compelling account of the vital role her reading has played in the creation of her work. Review: In the Margins: On the Pleasures of Reading and Writing – Elena Ferrante, translated by Ann Goldstein (Europa) Elena Ferrante is...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hypebeast.com

Atelier Deshaus Creates Undulating Roof for Qintai Art Museum

Shanghai-based architecture practice Atelier Deshaus was inspired by topographic contours when designing its scheme for the Qintai Art Museum. Located on the side of Moon Lake in Wuhan’s Hanyang district, the building will house a multifunctional cultural centre when it completes later this year. As it enters its final stages, its impressive exterior has taken full shape, with interiors following suit.
DESIGN

