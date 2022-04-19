ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

How older adults can learn to effectively spot fake news

By Charlotte Hu
Popular Science
Popular Science
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ZeLb_0fDpG98I00 Fake news is rampant, could basic training help older adults identify it. DEPOSIT PHOTOS

We’ve known for a number of years that adults 65 and older are more likely to share fake news on the internet than 18 – 29 year olds. It remains a tricky conundrum to deal with as the amount of smartphone, tablet, and social media users over 65 have continued to grow in the past decade, according to a Pew survey this year. And fake news spreads fast .

Many researchers have been testing interventions such as digital literacy programs and online tipsheets to help older adults familiarize themselves with new information in online environments. But are these efforts actually effective? A new study published in Scientific Reports by researchers from Stanford University in April finds that these programs work.

They found that adults who participated in an hour-long course training them to identify and verify the credibility of online information performed better in a fake news assessment test than a control group who did not receive any training.

In the researchers’ testing, 143 adults around 67 years old who took the online course served as the experimental group, and 238 adults around 63 years old who didn’t take the course served as the control group.

For the online course, a non-profit journalism initiative called MediaWise provided a digital literacy training program during the 2020 presidential election in the United States. This course used text, videos, interactive exercises, and short quizzes to teach participants how to check the accuracy of information they found online. This includes showing them how to do “lateral reading,” or browsing the web to see what other sources are saying about a certain claim, and performing reverse image searches to see if a photo was doctored or taken out of context. The course also focused heavily on Facebook, since it is the most popular platform among older adults.

[Related: Curious about what’s in ‘The Facebook Papers’? Read them for yourself. ]

Before taking the course, both the experimental and control groups were asked to complete a survey containing a “deception detection task” that asked participants to judge whether six news headlines were true or false. After the course was finished, both groups were given another similar survey with six different headlines. Each set of headlines included two Democrat-leaning headlines, two Republican-leaning headlines, and two headlines unrelated to politics. In the group that took the online course, their assessment scores increased from an average of 64 percent in the first survey to an average of 85 percent in the second survey. The control group that did not take the course had an average accuracy rate of 55 percent in their first survey and 57 percent in their second.

“Unlike younger individuals, older adults are not “digital natives” and may have less experience using contemporary media technologies and platforms as they were not as large a part of their professional and personal lives,” the researchers wrote in the paper. Therefore, they suggest that additional training programs like MediaWise’s could provide these adults with the basic research skills they need to vet new information they encounter online.

[Related: How to tell science from pseudoscience ]

The researchers acknowledged it was possible that people who signed up for the MediaWise course in the first place might have a greater motivation to improve their digital media literacy skills than those in the control group. So, to even out any potential bias, they measured the control group’s motivation to learn online skills through a question in the first survey that asked if they would be willing to participate in the MediaWise program (no one from the control group ended up taking the course). After comparing the control subgroup that answered ‘yes,’ with the experimental group, the results still followed a similar trend. The group that took the course was still able to judge the accuracy of headlines better than the control subgroup that did not take the course.

“The older adults who took the MediaWise for Seniors intervention showed an improved ability to accurately classify true and false news after taking the course, displayed greater comprehension of several skills important for identifying misinformation online, and were more likely to report doing research on news stories before making judgments about their veracity,” the authors wrote in the paper. “None of these changes were observed in a control group of older adults.”

Comments / 0

Related
Money

Only 1 in 4 People Actually Know What an NFT Is

It might seem like NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are everywhere nowadays. Michael Jordan, Taco Bell and even Dolly Parton have gotten in on the investment trend, generating so much buzz that Collins English Dictionary named "NFT" its 2021 word of the year. But do all those people know what they're...
MARKETS
MedicalXpress

Study finds majority of healthcare workers accepting of COVID-19 vaccines

Research led by the University of Minnesota, published in Vaccine, has found that the majority of healthcare workers have been accepting of COVID-19 vaccines. "Healthcare workers are invaluable, serving communities at the critical link between public and individual health, particularly in immigrant communities," said William Stauffer, MD, MSPH, FASTMH, a professor in the U of M Medical School and Center for Global Health and Social Responsibility. "They provide individuals with trustworthy information about vaccines and offer public health agencies insight and guidance for vaccine efforts."
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scientific Reports#Non Profit Journalism#Media Literacy#Smartphone#Pew#Stanford University#Mediawise
Healthline

How These Exercises Can Help Older Adults Stay Mobile

Researchers have found that guided, group exercise can significantly improve strength and mobility for seniors 65 years and older. Retaining mobility is key to being able to live independently. If people lose mobility they may be more likely to end up in nursing homes or other assisted care facilities. As...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Florida’s Health Department says transgender young people should not receive any gender-affirming care

Florida’s Department of Health has issued guidance against gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state, including “social gender transition” measures like changing pronouns or wearing different clothes.The guidance issued by the department on 20 April under Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo pushes against federal health guidance that finds that gender-affirming care for young transgender people is “crucial to overall health and well-being as it allows the child or adolescent to focus on social transitions and can increase their confidence while navigating the healthcare system.”In its non-binding notice to health providers in the state, Florida’s Health Department issued a...
POLITICS
Inc.com

Why Are Frontline Workers Really Quitting? You Can Boil It Down to1 Simple Fact

The supply chain workforce shortage is a household problem. Empty shelves, late deliveries, and out-of-stock supplies are affecting the entire nation. Much of it is rooted in one simple fact: Brands can't hire and retain enough frontline workers. With turnover hitting over 55 percent in 2021, businesses are trying to...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Today in Data: People Are More Digitally Engaged When They’re Having Fun Online

Today in data, there’s nothing like fun to increase consumer engagement online. An 11-nation study found that 61% of respondents go online to have fun. The same study found that having fun ranked in the top engagement activities with video streaming earning the top spot. Peer-to-peer (P2P) wagering also offers high engagement and attracts new customers, with one out of every two wagerers never having placed a bet before on the Lucra P2P wagering platform.
INTERNET
Hr Morning

Study: Two benefits will keep, attract employees

Fifty-three percent of employees say they’re actively looking for new opportunities or at risk of leaving, according to a new study. And if you want to keep them it’s going to take boosting two benefits. The two key benefits to attract and keep employees: health and retirement benefits,...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

How Customer Empathy Can Inspire Innovation

Having worked with innovation teams from global companies like Visa, Colgate-Palmolive, Kimberly-Clark, Disney, Medtronic and many others, there's one consistent success factor when it comes to innovation, no matter what you're doing: it all starts with the customer. Companies spend oodles of time and money trying to understand customers. They...
ECONOMY
Popular Science

Starting in July, ‘988’ will direct people to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

In July, the Department of Health and Human Services (HSS) is launching a new dialpad shortcut for people looking to access the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — all you will have to do is dial “988” to be connected with trained crisis counselors. But a new poll conducted by The Trevor Project in February has cast doubt on whether people are aware of this resource, Axios reported.
MENTAL HEALTH
Popular Science

Popular Science

36K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy