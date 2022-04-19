ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

ASU renames residence hall after Montgomery Bus Boycott leader Jo Ann Robinson

By Jemma Stephenson, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 1 day ago
Civil rights pioneer Jo Ann Robinson, who played an instrumental role in the historic 13-month Montgomery Bus Boycott in the mid-1950s, had a residence hall named after her on Alabama State University's campus Tuesday.

The hall was previously named for Bibb Graves, former Alabama state governor and member of the Ku Klux Klan. The Board of Trustees voted to change the name in September.

Dr. Sheree Finley, a relative of Robinson, said that the renaming was exciting. "She's finally being brought to the forefront," Finley said.

Local artist Kevin King painted a portrait of Robinson during the event.

The featured speaker of the event was Fred Gray, famed civil rights attorney. Gray recalled the times that he planned the bus boycott in Robinson's living room.

"Little did many know that (many of the) activities that (had an) impact on the civil rights movement in Alabama occurred at Jo Ann Robinson's house," Gray said.

"She was the person who was interested in having mass participation," Gray said after the ceremony. "We could have desegregated the buses without a protest, but she was interested in getting something done with the community."

Jemma Stephenson is the children and education reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. She can be reached at jstephenson@gannett.com or 334-261-1569.

The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

