Fort Smith, AR

Teacher pay raises debated in Fort Smith

By Paige Eichkorn, Fort Smith Times Record
 1 day ago

Pay raises for experienced teachers were discussed at the Fort Smith Public Schools Board of Education meeting last night, and teachers questioned a new proposal for their salary schedule for the coming year.

Charles Warren, the district's chief financial officer, presented a 30-step plan to increase the starting salary for teachers by $675 each year.

The amounts were compared to districts in Van Buren, Rogers, Fayetteville, Springdale and Bentonville. Additionally, a one-time compensation plan for returning staff was outlined to start after their fifteenth year of teaching.

The plans show improvement for teacher salaries, but current staff members say they want to see these changes implemented sooner.

Wendy Peer, Fort Smith Education Association vice president spoke about the salary schedule and raises for teachers with experience.

"We're an innovative district that is growing, that is pushing forward to be a leader in our state and 49th is not leading anything," she said. "I believe that we are asking people to perform as fifth in the state but we need to prioritize that, we need to treat them in that regard. We have a lot of good teachers, we have a lot of veteran teachers with years of experience that's hard to measure."

Warren said, "I thought I was as creative and utilizing outside funds, it just was not sustainable because we can't predict what growth we're going to have when SR funds run out."

Board member Talicia Richardson said the plan took an extensive amount of work to reach nearly $40,000/year for a starting teacher salary was an accomplishment.

"It took us decades to get here, or not get here, right?" Richardson asked. "So you don't have another way to get it right, I really commend the PPC, making the time to have the discussion with Mr. Warren."

"One of the pieces that's important to me is that when we're looking at things and I've said this before in board meetings that -- poverty is real in our community and we do have teachers, bachelor's level individuals that may for whatever reason, you may have a single parent with four children, and they're making $38,000. They're right there, they're right there. And they may be at the point where they may not even be able to afford preschool. Then we have rising gas costs, we have all these variables and plus we have a little thing called mental health that these folks are experiencing and have been experiencing since day one."

Watch the entire presentation and feedback from teachers and the Board of Education on YouTube.

