Major League Soccer launches 5th annual Greener Goals Week of Service through April 24

By Tyler Manning
 1 day ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Major League Soccer is showing off its green thumb by dedicating the week of April 18 – 24 to the environment.

MLS WORKS, the league’s social responsibility platform, has launched its 5th Annual Greener Goals Week of Service, which is returning in person for the first time since 2019.

The goal this week is to raise awareness about environmental issues in the soccer community.

“Committed to taking steps to address its environmental impact and raise awareness of sustainability initiatives within local communities, MLS continues to explore opportunities to reduce non-renewable energy use, as well as measure and help to offset a portion of emissions associated with League and Club travel including airfare, accommodations and ground transportation for the regular MLS season, playoffs, and MLS Cup,” officials said in a statement on their website .

To read a full list of all their initiatives taking place this week, click here.

